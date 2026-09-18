Durham Regional Police have charged three teenage girls after an eastbound Lakeshore East GO Train ride turned disruptive and allegedly violent earlier this month.

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 12, when three passengers reported being harassed by a group of five female youths who were allegedly drinking alcohol, vaping and acting disorderly on the train.

Police say the situation escalated after one rider asked the group to be respectful, prompting alleged verbal threats and continued harassment. During the confrontation, one teen allegedly assaulted a female victim.

The group exited at Whitby GO Station, where they allegedly threw a bottle of alcohol toward the victims before leaving. No injuries were reported.

Investigators used video evidence and witness statements to identify three suspects, all of whom were taken into custody without incident. Police say two of the accused — a 15‑year‑old and a 16‑year‑old — were under court‑ordered conditions not to communicate with each other at the time.

Police say a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl are facing charges ranging from causing a disturbance; disobeying a court order and failing to comply with a probation order. The 16-year-old was charged with assault, three counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

All three females are from Oshawa and were not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). The accused were released on an undertaking.