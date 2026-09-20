Findlay resigns as B.C. Conservative leader after weeks of caucus upheaval

Kerry-Lynne Findlay resigned as the leader of British Columbia’s Conservatives on Sunday, after weeks of upheaval in the official Opposition caucus.

A statement from Findlay posted to social media said it was not an easy decision, but she believed it was “the right one for our movement and our province.”

Findlay said she would remain the Conservative candidate in the Sept. 26 byelection in Abbotsford-Mission as she aims to secure a seat in the legislature.

Her tenure as Conservative leader, which lasted fewer than four months, was marked by infighting, firings, a string of defections by sitting legislators and the recent revelation that a private investigator was hired to look into her critics.

Findlay’s resignation came just hours after legislator Linda Hepner announced she was leaving the Conservative caucus, citing the party’s direction under Findlay, bringing to 13 the number of sitting MLAs who have exited since August.

On Thursday, Findlay told the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention that she was “not going anywhere,” after more tumult for her party, roiled by the revelation of the private eye and calls for her to resign at an overnight caucus meeting.

Findlay’s statement on Sunday said she had hoped to spend the first months of her leadership travelling the province, listening to B.C. residents and “making the case for what a strong, united Conservative movement could accomplish.”

Instead, the former federal cabinet minister from the Harper era said too much time and attention had been consumed by “fighting amongst ourselves” when that energy should have been channeled into challenging the governing NDP.

Findlay said she would not allow an internal battle over her leadership to become a distraction from the work people need from a strong opposition.

“I have made decisions I would make differently with the benefit of hindsight,” she said in the statement. “I have listened. I have reflected. And I take responsibility for the decisions that were mine to make.”

Findlay also said attacks on someone’s character and family, “and threats directed toward them,” cross a line that should concern everyone regardless of their politics.

Calling herself a wife, mother and grandmother, she said disagreement should never “become personal destruction.”

Earlier Sunday, Hepner, the MLA for Surrey-Serpentine River, joined a string of former Conservatives who have defected in recent weeks.

In a message provided to The Canadian Press, Hepner said she had “lost confidence” in the party leadership’s “willingness to listen … and to consider perspectives beyond its immediate circle.”

Hepner said her decision was spurred by the expulsion of three legislators from the Conservative caucus on Friday — former leader John Rustad, former interim leader Trevor Halford and Skeena MLA Claire Rattée.

It was “beyond the pale” to eject experienced voices rather than find a way to listen to them, said the statement provided by Hepner in a text message.

Her message said Rustad in particular built the Conservatives up from a single elected member after he was ousted from the former BC Liberals and sat as an Independent before becoming the sole Conservative MLA in 2023.

“My heart is heavy to leave those in caucus I’ve come to care for and to admire but my tolerance for the current upheaval has been exhausted,” she said.

Rattée, meanwhile, issued a statement following Findlay’s resignation saying it gave “our MLAs the opportunity to come together, chart a clear path forward and a unified, credible government-in-waiting capable of defeating (Premier) David Eby.”

“There can be no more petty disagreements, score-settling or purity tests,” she said. “British Columbians expect us to rise above internal divisions and focus on the serious challenges facing our province.”

Speculation has swirled that Eby was poised to call a snap election as the Conservatives shed caucus members.

Rattée warned Eby on Sunday not to mistake “the growing pains of our movement” for weakness, and said she would run in the next election under the party’s banner.

Eby, when asked about an early vote at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver on Friday, replied “we haven’t made any decisions yet.” But the premier said he didn’t think it was “ever wrong to ask British Columbians about which direction we should go.”

Hepner appears to have opted against joining CentreBC, whose ranks swelled on Friday as eight former provincial Conservatives announced they would join, including former Opposition finance critic Peter Milobar, who became its leader.

The other legislators included six other recent defectors from the Conservatives — Bruce Banman, Rosalyn Bird, Ian Paton, Teresa Wat, A’a:liya Warbus and Donegal Wilson — who said previously they would form their own party with Milobar.

The eighth was Elenore Sturko, who was ousted from the Conservatives last year.

Formed in March 2025 without a sitting MLA, CentreBC is now set to become the third largest party in the legislature when it resumes next month.

Milobar said Friday that CentreBC planned to run candidates in all 93 ridings in the event of an early election.

The B.C. legislature website on Sunday showed the Conservatives with 24 members, down from 25 the day before, with Independents up to 18.

CentreBC issued a brief statement following Findlay’s resignation, saying its message to B.C. voters remained the same: “We will put forward a serious, stable option in the next election to defeat the disastrous NDP government.

“We are hard at work ensuring we are election-ready as we face the possibility of an absurd and unnecessary election call in a matter of hours.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2026.

Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press