Belleville police to provide update on synagogue shooting

Belleville police are expected to provide an update Thursday about a shooting outside a synagogue that left a police officer critically injured and the shooter deceased.

Police Chief Murray Rodd is expected to address media at around 2 p.m.

On Sunday, while congregants were attending a service at the Sons of Jacob synagogue for Yom Kippur – the holiest day for the Jewish community – a man armed with a shotgun opened fire on a police officer who was stationed outside.

Const. Jeff Smith was critically injured in the exchange of gunfire that followed, which also left the shooter – a former soldier – with life-threatening injuries.

The shooter later died in hospital. Const. Smith is in stable condition.

The shooter was identified as Sean Ward, 29, from Quinte West, Ont. The Canadian Armed Forces have identified him as a former soldier.

More to come