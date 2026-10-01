Police investigating after vehicle with ‘gunfire damage’ crashes into tree in Etobicoke
Posted October 1, 2026 7:50 am.
Toronto police are investigating after a car crashed into a tree in Etobicoke in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Police were called to the intersection of International Boulevard and Carlingview Drive at around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision.
A white vehicle, which appears to have damage from gunfire, struck a tree and the driver fled the scene. A description of the driver is not available at this time.
Earlier on Thursday, a man was found with gunshot wounds in a home nearby on Botfield Avenue, but police did not confirm if the two incidents are connected.
International Boulevard is closed between Carlingview and Galaxy Boulevard for the investigation.