Police investigating after vehicle with ‘gunfire damage’ crashes into tree in Etobicoke

A vehicle with apparent "gunfire damage" crashed into a tree in Etobicoke on Oct. 1, 2026. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 1, 2026 7:50 am.

Toronto police are investigating after a car crashed into a tree in Etobicoke in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of International Boulevard and Carlingview Drive at around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

A white vehicle, which appears to have damage from gunfire, struck a tree and the driver fled the scene. A description of the driver is not available at this time.

Earlier on Thursday, a man was found with gunshot wounds in a home nearby on Botfield Avenue, but police did not confirm if the two incidents are connected.

International Boulevard is closed between Carlingview and Galaxy Boulevard for the investigation.

Vehicle crashed into tree, Etobicoke, Oct. 1, 2026
A vehicle with apparent “gunfire damage” crashed into a tree in Etobicoke on Oct. 1, 2026. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy.

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