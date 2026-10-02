CRTC to create reporting standard for cellphone coverage to identify potential gaps

GATINEAU — Canada’s telecommunications regulator says it is introducing a new approach to help consumers understand the quality of cellphone coverage in different areas and identify potential gaps.

In a decision announced Friday, the CRTC says it will require service providers to report on the coverage of their mobile networks, including the outdoor signal strength at various electrical power levels.

The regulator says this will give Canadians more detailed information about cellphone coverage in specific areas, making it easier to compare service options and report locations where coverage maps do not reflect their experience.

The CRTC already collects coverage data from providers and gives that information to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada for its national broadband map.

However, the regulator says it hopes to improve accuracy and paint a clearer picture of connectivity needs across the country.

The commission’s chairperson and CEO Vicky Eatrides says that by improving how cellphone coverage is reported and giving Canadians a way to flag gaps, it can lead to bolstered investment where it is needed.