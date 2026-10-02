Ford government seeks feedback on potential legislation limiting protests that block ‘key infrastructure’

The Ford government is asking for public feedback on what measures it should take to maintain safe and barrier/obstruction-free access to key infrastructure, including religious institutions and culturally-specific community centres.

The month-long consultation, led by the Ministry of the Solicitor General, says it is seeking both legislative and non-legislative changes aimed at “the public’s safe access to key economic and community infrastructure that is free from obstruction and intimidation.”

Among the options being considered is legislation that prohibits and punishes individuals who do not cease obstructing roadways, overpasses and bridges. Police would also have the power to direct individuals to cease intimidating or obstructing access to community/cultural infrastructure, such as religious institutions, culturally-specific community centres, or schools.

They are also considering adding a requirement for individuals to provide identifying information and giving police arrest powers for anyone failing to identify themselves.

“This power would exist only where an individual refuses to identify themselves and identity cannot be otherwise ascertained and would be solely for the purpose of laying the intimidation and/or obstruction offence(s) for community/cultural infrastructure,” read the proposal.

The measures being considered are similar to bylaws passed by several municipalities, including Vaughan, Brampton and Toronto, when it comes to limiting demonstrations around places of worship.

Last May, the City of Toronto approved a “bubble zone” bylaw that expands the exclusion zone around these places from 20 to 50 metres while also extending how long the owners who apply for these zones remain in place to one year instead of six months. Violators could face fines of up to $5,000 for ignoring the “bubble zone” and could also be arrested if they refuse to comply.

Brampton City Council unanimously approved a bylaw in November 2024, making it illegal to organize or participate in nuisance demonstrations within 100 metres of any place of worship.

In 2025, the federal government said it would press ahead with plans for new criminal provisions against blocking access to places of worship, schools and community centres. The measures would also create a criminal offence of wilfully intimidating or threatening people attending events at these venues.

Ontarians have until Oct. 31, 2026, to respond with their comments and suggestions.