The University of Toronto says it’s launching a new $100 million scholarship program designed to attract PhD talent to Canada.

The institution says the Presidents’ Impact Scholarship Program will provide $80,000 in funding per year for 50 scholars for a total of $320,000 of funding over four years.

The school says the program is the largest of its kind in Canada and is comparable to scholarship funds in other world-leading research universities in the United States and United Kingdom.

It says a Canadian family foundation with a long history of supporting the university and high education in the country provided a $50 million endowed gift for the program and the university matched its annual payout to create the $100 million fund.

The school says a total of 12 or 13 new scholarship recipients will receive four years of funding each year starting in September 2027.

The program will have a total of 50 scholars by the beginning of its fourth year and that number of recipients will be maintained in perpetuity.