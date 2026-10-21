First Nations say Elections Alberta unprepared for referendum turnout

Political signs are posted on a rural road in Wainwright, Alta., on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2026 11:34 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2026 11:56 am.

OTTAWA — First Nations in Alberta are celebrating the win for the pro-Canada side in Monday’s referendum — but they’re also raising concerns about a shortage of ballots in their communities.

About three in four Albertans said yes to Confederation on Monday, while about one in four said they wanted the province to hold a second, binding referendum on leaving.

Siksika Nation says that while it’s pleased with the outcome, the polling station in their community was understaffed and didn’t receive enough ballots from Elections Alberta, leading to long wait times and “unnecessary obstacles.”

Tania Cameron, who helped boost First Nations turnout in the vote, says she was proud to learn several First Nations polling stations had to request more ballots.

She also says Elections Alberta should have been more prepared.

She says not having enough ballots is a slap in the face to community members who wanted their voices heard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2026.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

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