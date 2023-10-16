2 dead in fiery Mississauga crash, 1 charged with impaired driving

OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) offices in Trenton, Ontario on Sunday January 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) offices in Trenton, Ontario on Sunday January 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 16, 2023 10:50 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2023 10:54 am.

Two people are dead, and one man faces charges following a multi-vehicle crash on the QEW in Mississauga this weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the fatal collision happened on the eastbound portion of the highway between Erin Mills Parkway and Mississauga Road just after midnight on Sunday.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says four vehicles were involved, two of which caught fire.

“What we understand at this time is that the QEW in this area was under construction, and the left lane and middle lane were closed, forcing all traffic into the far right lane, causing slowdowns and congestion,” Sgt. Schmidt said.

“Another vehicle reportedly coming in at a high rate of speed slammed into the last vehicle in line, causing a multi-vehicle chain reaction pushing the vehicles forward, causing four vehicles to be damaged.”

Sgt. Schmidt said the first vehicle hit had two occupants — a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both from Hamilton. That car and the first one that was struck was “consumed by fire.”

“The two occupants in that second vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene,” Sgt. Schmidt said. “The driver of the vehicle that struck the second one was able to get out… they were subsequently arrested.”

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Mississauga, is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing death. The accused was held on bail.

Sgt. Schmidt said family and next of kin were notified, and no other injuries were reported.

