Police seek federal offender with face tattoos known to frequent GTA

Michael Stamatakos
OPP said 31-year-old federal offender Michael Stamatakos breached his statutory release. Photo: Ontario Provincial Police

By Michael Ranger

Posted October 18, 2023 10:13 am.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 10:18 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant who is known to frequent the Toronto area.

OPP say 31-year-old federal offender Michael Stamatakos is wanted for once again breaching his statutory release.

The same suspect was wanted back in February for the same reason. He was taken into custody a few weeks later when he was recognized while checking himself into a hospital in Hamilton.

He’s described as five-foot-five, 165 pounds with a shaved head and brown eyes. He has several distinct tattoos, including a heart and teardrop with a stitch trail on his left cheek, a stitch trail on his right cheek, “SD KEYZ” on his right calf, “THE WORLD IS MINE” on his left hand, and “SPARTON” on the right side of his neck.

Police say he is known to frequent areas around Toronto.

Stamatakos was serving a two-year sentence for arson and and property damage, dangerous conveyance operation, flight from a peace officer, uttering threats to cause death and harm, and possession of a scheduled substance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T
Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T

Thousands of demonstrators gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto's downtown core on Tuesday night that followed a pro-Israeli student rally at the University of Toronto (U of T). The demonstrations...

11h ago

Debate begins today over whether to censure NDP MPP over controversial statement on Hamas attack
Debate begins today over whether to censure NDP MPP over controversial statement on Hamas attack

A debate is set to begin at Queen's Park on Wednesday on whether to censure an NDP MPP over a controversial social media post she wrote in response to the Hamas attack in Israel. The Ford government...

3h ago

Woman from Toronto believed to be among hostages held in Gaza
Woman from Toronto believed to be among hostages held in Gaza

A woman who grew up in Toronto is believed to be among the hostages being held by Hamas militants in Gaza. The Israeli Consulate in Toronto says 70-year-old Judih Weinstein is the eighth known Canadian...

1h ago

Man charged with murder in North York fatal shooting from June
Man charged with murder in North York fatal shooting from June

Toronto police have arrested a Mississauga man in connection to a fatal shooting in North York from earlier this year. Officers were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Fenmar Drive near Islington...

1h ago

Top Stories

Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T
Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T

Thousands of demonstrators gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto's downtown core on Tuesday night that followed a pro-Israeli student rally at the University of Toronto (U of T). The demonstrations...

11h ago

Debate begins today over whether to censure NDP MPP over controversial statement on Hamas attack
Debate begins today over whether to censure NDP MPP over controversial statement on Hamas attack

A debate is set to begin at Queen's Park on Wednesday on whether to censure an NDP MPP over a controversial social media post she wrote in response to the Hamas attack in Israel. The Ford government...

3h ago

Woman from Toronto believed to be among hostages held in Gaza
Woman from Toronto believed to be among hostages held in Gaza

A woman who grew up in Toronto is believed to be among the hostages being held by Hamas militants in Gaza. The Israeli Consulate in Toronto says 70-year-old Judih Weinstein is the eighth known Canadian...

1h ago

Man charged with murder in North York fatal shooting from June
Man charged with murder in North York fatal shooting from June

Toronto police have arrested a Mississauga man in connection to a fatal shooting in North York from earlier this year. Officers were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Fenmar Drive near Islington...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.

15h ago

2:19
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays

First an apology and now a review is underway at Markham libraries after a leaked emails shows staff were instructed to remove displays for Islamic Heritage Month. Faiza Amin reports on the concerns and calls for accountability.

15h ago

2:32
Hundreds killed in Israeli attack on Gaza hospital
Hundreds killed in Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

Hundreds have been killed after an attack on a hospital in Gaza City. While U.S officials are in the Middle East hoping to prevent the war from spreading in the region. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

16h ago

2:30
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'

City officials once again warned of little space in the shelter system for the upcoming season but do have plans for a 24-respite site and four warming centres to be open when temperatures hit -5 C. Mark McAllister has the details.

16h ago

0:34
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing

57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene near Davenport and St. Clair on Sunday. A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

23h ago

More Videos