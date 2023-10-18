Police seek federal offender with face tattoos known to frequent GTA

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant who is known to frequent the Toronto area.

OPP say 31-year-old federal offender Michael Stamatakos is wanted for once again breaching his statutory release.

The same suspect was wanted back in February for the same reason. He was taken into custody a few weeks later when he was recognized while checking himself into a hospital in Hamilton.

He’s described as five-foot-five, 165 pounds with a shaved head and brown eyes. He has several distinct tattoos, including a heart and teardrop with a stitch trail on his left cheek, a stitch trail on his right cheek, “SD KEYZ” on his right calf, “THE WORLD IS MINE” on his left hand, and “SPARTON” on the right side of his neck.

Police say he is known to frequent areas around Toronto.

Stamatakos was serving a two-year sentence for arson and and property damage, dangerous conveyance operation, flight from a peace officer, uttering threats to cause death and harm, and possession of a scheduled substance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.