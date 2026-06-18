Toronto police say they have arrested 19-year-old Zara Jabbi, the final outstanding suspect wanted in the March 2026 shooting at the U.S. Consulate.

Jabbi was taken into custody at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday and now faces a series of serious firearm and national‑security‑related charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, discharge of a restricted or prohibited firearm at a place and attack on premises of internationally protected persons, among other similar weapons offences.

Jabbi’s arrest comes days after coordinated search warrants across Toronto led to the arrests of two other suspects — including Sheldon Tracey‑Stewart, who police allege also opened fire on the consulate in downtown Toronto.

Police say the attack unfolded just before dawn on March 10, when a white Honda CR‑V, which had been allegedly stolen shortly beforehand, drove westbound along Dundas Street West before turning south onto University Avenue and stopping directly in front of the U.S. Consulate at 360 University Avenue.

According to investigators, two suspects — Tracey‑Stewart and Jabbi — got out of the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the building before getting back inside the SUV and fleeing southbound. Responding officers arrived to find damage to the glass and doors consistent with gunfire, along with shell casings scattered at the scene.

Police say people were inside the consulate at the time, though no one was injured.

Jayon Burgher, 18, and Sheldon Tracey-Stewart, 18, (right). Photo: TPS.

June 11 raids and earlier arrests

Surveillance video later showed the suspects recording the shooting on their phones as they discharged their weapons. The stolen CR‑V was later found abandoned in Scarborough.

On June 11, Toronto police executed five search warrants in the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive. Two suspects — Tracey‑Stewart and 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett — were arrested. Jabbi remained outstanding until this week.

Police have said the U.S. consulate shooting is connected to a wider series of coordinated firearm attacks across the GTA involving “criminals for hire,” including shootings in Scarborough and Etobicoke, and the June 11 search warrant in North York that resulted in the line‑of‑duty death of Const. Marc Pinizzotto.

“What we are dealing with in this case, and in other unrelated incidents, including shootings at synagogues and Jewish schools, is a recurring and similar modus operandi,” said Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw at a press conference this week. “That is, criminals for hire. Through encrypted messaging apps, young people are hired to carry out attacks against various targets. In order to get paid, they are required to film their attacks.”

Bennett is expected to be charged in relation to a March 26 shooting in Etobicoke and is facing a first-degree murder charge in Const. Pinizzotto’s death.

“No words can capture the impact on Marc’s family, who expected him to come home. We, as a service, will support them and each other,” Demkiw said at the time.

Jay Burgher, 18, of Barrie, was arrested by Halton police on April 15 in connection with a separate Oakville shooting. While in custody, Toronto police charged him in relation to the March 26 shooting in Etobicoke.