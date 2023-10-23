Better data, management of water needed for Canada’s agri-food sector: report

In 2021, farmers were thrown a big one in the form of the severe drought that withered crops across Western Canada. A family plants their wheat crop with a seeding rig, near Cremona, Alta., Friday, May 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2023 11:30 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2023 12:25 pm.

The Canadian Agri-Food Policy Institute is recommending that governments across the country develop a national plan to sustainably manage and use water for the agri-food sector.

In a report released Monday, the institute called for ambitious commitments from governments and partnerships with stakeholders to prioritize the critical natural resource.

“Water is a strategic asset for Canada, and an increasingly critical and important one,” said Tyler McCann, CAPI managing director and report co-author.

“We need to do a better job understanding its value, understanding that it’s an asset that can and should be leveraged, but an asset that also needs to be conserved and managed.”

The report calls water “the challenge of the 21st century.”

“The urgency of the need to produce more food, more sustainably, while adapting the food system to extreme weather and climate change should be felt by governments, farmers, food processors and everyone that is involved in the food system from field to fork,” the report said.

Immediate action is required to lay the groundwork for effective water management, the institute said in a press release, including to develop uniformity in data collection regarding groundwater and surface water, and investment in research. It also recommends launching an expert panel next year and releasing a national action plan by July 2025.

Canada has “a fragmented and siloed model for water management,” according to the report, with data collection and reporting “far from standardized or complete.” It recommends using watersheds as the basis for research and innovation.

“Because water is typically managed at a provincial level you get differences in how data is collected,” explained McCann. “We need to do more to make sure that the data collection that we’re doing, the reporting that’s going on, is standardized across the country.”

One of the report’s recommendations is for a regular report on the state of agri-food water, he said, providing “a clear accounting of how much water agriculture and food is using across the country, how that water is being protected and managed, what kind of investments are being made.”

Water is a crucial resource for the production of food in Canada, and farmers in this country have been grappling with drought for several summers in a row, with irrigation often the only thing keeping crops going in some areas.

In 2021, a particularly bad year saw production of some crops fall to their lowest level in more than a decade.

McCann said farmers and the rest of Canada are increasingly dealing with extremes: droughts, but also heavy rains and floods. That’s why flexible infrastructure will be key to managing water supply, he said.

The cost of extreme weather and rising heat runs to the tune of billions of dollars, the report said, including on farmers and the entire agri-food sector.

Water — its quality, and the availability of it — has the power to redefine international food trade and domestic agricultural production, the report said. “Without water, the equation is very simple: there is no agriculture. And without agriculture, no one is fed.”

Food production around the world is facing major challenges related to climate change, biodiversity loss, geopolitical instability and disease, the report said.

As a major food exporter, Canada is also home to a fifth of the world’s freshwater reserves, the report notes. And as the world’s population grows, there’s increasing pressure to produce more even as the climate-related challenges facing farmers mount.

This country has an obligation to assume a leadership role in managing its water, and its approach must be a collaborative one, involving all levels of government, the report argues.

There are multiple issues affecting water quality and availability in Canadian agri-food, the report said. In the west, access to water for irrigation is the dominant concern, with agricultural production at stake, particularly in the Palliser Triangle, which includes much of southeast Alberta, some of southern Saskatchewan, and the southwest corner of Manitoba.

Alberta has two-thirds of all Canadian irrigated land, the report said, even as the province generates around a third of total agriculture sales.

The federal government this year has promised to update legislation that governs water use, and formally announced that the new Canada Water Agency will be headquartered in Winnipeg.

More communication and clarity about the role of the agency is needed, the report said, noting this will likely become more clear when new legislation is introduced.

— With files from Amanda Stephenson

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2023.

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama removed from caucus
Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama removed from caucus

Marit Stiles, leader of Ontario's NDP, announced that MPP Sarah Jama has been removed from caucus in the wake of a controversial social media post she made about the Israel-Hamas war. Stiles...

12m ago

Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax after major crash litters debris across roadway
Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax after major crash litters debris across roadway

A stretch of Highway 401 is shut down in both directions following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Durham Region on Monday morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. when a tractor-trailer rolled over...

TRAFFIC ALERT

19m ago

Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate, calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate, calls for ceasefire in Gaza

A morning rally in downtown Toronto shut down a major intersection for more than an hour during the Monday work rush. A group of hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli consulate near...

7m ago

Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities
Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities

Ontario's new housing minister says the province is reversing its moves to expand some urban boundaries. Paul Calandra says he is changing course on modifications to official boundaries for Ottawa,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama removed from caucus
Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama removed from caucus

Marit Stiles, leader of Ontario's NDP, announced that MPP Sarah Jama has been removed from caucus in the wake of a controversial social media post she made about the Israel-Hamas war. Stiles...

12m ago

Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax after major crash litters debris across roadway
Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax after major crash litters debris across roadway

A stretch of Highway 401 is shut down in both directions following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Durham Region on Monday morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. when a tractor-trailer rolled over...

TRAFFIC ALERT

19m ago

Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate, calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate, calls for ceasefire in Gaza

A morning rally in downtown Toronto shut down a major intersection for more than an hour during the Monday work rush. A group of hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli consulate near...

7m ago

Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities
Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities

Ontario's new housing minister says the province is reversing its moves to expand some urban boundaries. Paul Calandra says he is changing course on modifications to official boundaries for Ottawa,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Warming up mid-week
Warming up mid-week

Despite a frost advisory for the GTA on Sunday night, the weather will warm up again by Wednesday and Thursday.

17h ago

2:54
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery

Dozens of people attended a memorial service at the Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery as work continues on identifying all Indigenous people buried at the Etobicoke site. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

2:43
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters rallied in Toronto in solidarity with civilians in Gaza. As our Jazan Grewal reports, many of the protestors urged the federal government to call for a ceasefire.
2:16
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools

Hundreds gather outside Queen’s Park for competing protests over the ongoing debate on sexuality and gender identity and how it is taught in schools. Afua Baah has the details

1:53
Raptors set sights on new season after perfect preseason record
Raptors set sights on new season after perfect preseason record

The Toronto Raptors wrapped up their preseason with a perfect record but the news was not all good. Lindsay Dunn looks ahead to the upcoming season.
More Videos