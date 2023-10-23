Is ‘it’s your mess, you clean it up’ a viable recycling strategy?

plastic bottles and cans
(Photo by Nick Fewings)

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted October 23, 2023 8:26 am.

In today’s Big Story Podcast, extended producer responsibility is a practice it means governments handing over the task of recycling packaging to the companies that produce the waste. It happens in some capacity in most of Canada, and now Ontario is turning all of its recycling over to this model.

Calvin Lakhan is the co-investigator of the “Waste Wiki” project at York University’s Faculty of Environment and Urban Change, a research project devoted to advancing understanding of waste management research and policy in Canada.

“For every one ton of blue box material that residents put in their bin, 30 per cent of it is thrown out as residue. So we’re not doing the greatest job of capturing the recyclables that we’re telling people to put in the recycling bin,” said Lakhan.

But can we really trust for-profit companies to take recycling seriously? Are we seeing the lower costs and packaging innovations that are supposed to be the upsides of using this strategy? When we say, “it’s your mess, you clean it up!” — what happens if they don’t?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protesters block downtown streets outside Israeli consulate during morning rush
Protesters block downtown streets outside Israeli consulate during morning rush

A morning rally in downtown Toronto has shut down a major intersection during the Monday work rush. A group of around 100 demonstrators have gathered outside the Israeli consulate near the intersection...

HAPPENING NOW

8m ago

Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far
Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far

GTA residents are waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far on Monday, but a warmup is on the way with the outside chance of record-breaking warmth later in the week. Environment Canada...

1h ago

Refinance or renew? How to choose when mortgage renewal creates sticker shock
Refinance or renew? How to choose when mortgage renewal creates sticker shock

Many Canadian homeowners are facing sticker shock with their monthly payments as their mortgage comes up for renewal, leaving them with a crucial choice: whether to renew or refinance their home loan.  “They're...

1h ago

E-bike catches fire at Yorkville apartment, sending 2 to hospital
E-bike catches fire at Yorkville apartment, sending 2 to hospital

Two people were sent to hospital after an e-bike caught fire at an apartment in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon. Police and fire crews responded to a call around 4:30 pm for a...

45m ago

Top Stories

Protesters block downtown streets outside Israeli consulate during morning rush
Protesters block downtown streets outside Israeli consulate during morning rush

A morning rally in downtown Toronto has shut down a major intersection during the Monday work rush. A group of around 100 demonstrators have gathered outside the Israeli consulate near the intersection...

HAPPENING NOW

8m ago

Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far
Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far

GTA residents are waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far on Monday, but a warmup is on the way with the outside chance of record-breaking warmth later in the week. Environment Canada...

1h ago

Refinance or renew? How to choose when mortgage renewal creates sticker shock
Refinance or renew? How to choose when mortgage renewal creates sticker shock

Many Canadian homeowners are facing sticker shock with their monthly payments as their mortgage comes up for renewal, leaving them with a crucial choice: whether to renew or refinance their home loan.  “They're...

1h ago

E-bike catches fire at Yorkville apartment, sending 2 to hospital
E-bike catches fire at Yorkville apartment, sending 2 to hospital

Two people were sent to hospital after an e-bike caught fire at an apartment in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon. Police and fire crews responded to a call around 4:30 pm for a...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery

Dozens of people attended a memorial service at the Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery as work continues on identifying all Indigenous people buried at the Etobicoke site. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

2:43
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters rallied in Toronto in solidarity with civilians in Gaza. As our Jazan Grewal reports, many of the protestors urged the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

22h ago

2:16
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools

Hundreds gather outside Queen’s Park for competing protests over the ongoing debate on sexuality and gender identity and how it is taught in schools. Afua Baah has the details

1:53
Raptors set sights on new season after perfect preseason record
Raptors set sights on new season after perfect preseason record

The Toronto Raptors wrapped up their preseason with a perfect record but the news was not all good. Lindsay Dunn looks ahead to the upcoming season.
2:47
Canada's greatest soccer player announces retirement
Canada's greatest soccer player announces retirement

Iconic Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair announced she will retired from international play at the end of the year. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn looks at Sinclair's impact on and off the pitch.
More Videos