Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a series of home invasion robberies spanning the city that also involved other suspects.

Investigators were first notified of an attempted robbery call in the Glencairn Avenue and Bathurst Street area just before 4 a.m. on July 20. Three suspects arrived at a residence in two vehicles, entered the garage of a residence and damaged it before fleeing. No stolen property was reported.

Eight days later, at around 4 a.m. on July 28, police investigated a call in the Eglinton Avenue West and Spadina Road area in Forest Hill.

Police said the accused and two other suspects attended a residential address, peered in a house and vehicle window, removed wired mesh from a window and one of the suspects jumped the fence into the backyard and went to the back door of the home.

The suspect broke a glass pane on the back door, alerting the homeowner. The group then fled the area.

Two days later, on July 30 at around 3 a.m., authorities attended a call in the Oriole Parkway and Kilbarry Road area. It’s alleged the accused and an unidentified person attended a residential address dressed all in black, wearing hoodies and face coverings to conceal their identities. The accused tried to break into two vehicles in the driveway without any luck.

It’s believed the suspect then went to the front door and tried to gain entry. Police said he peered into a window with a flashlight. The accused then fled the area.

Just before 3 a.m. on October 23, police were called to the Eglinton Avenue West and Islington Avenue area in Etobicoke.

Officers said three suspects attended a residential address, and one of the suspects threw an object at the front door, breaking the glass. The suspects entered the home and demanded cash and keys to the vehicles from the homeowner. It’s alleged the suspects then fled the area in the stolen vehicles after causing damage to the garage door.

The homeowner was not injured.

On October 29, investigators said members of the Provincial Car Jacking Task Force arrested 18-year-old Ghulam Sakhi Sanger of Toronto.

He’s facing several charges, including break and enter, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, prowl by night and two counts of break and enter with intent, among other similar offences. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.