Toothpicks, sewing needle among ‘foreign objects’ found inside Halloween candy in Durham

Durham Regional Police say they’ve received reports of “foreign objects” being discovered inside Halloween candy in Ajax and Oshawa — the latest in what has emerged as a concerning trend in Toronto and the GTA.

The police force received two reports of dangerous objects located inside the candies handed out on the night of October 31. A spokesperson tells CityNews 680 that the objects include toothpicks, a staple, and a sewing needle.

The Halloween candies were collected in the areas of Geta Circle and Pickering Parkway in Ajax and Galahad Drive and Gladfern Street in Oshawa.

No injuries were reported.

“[Durham police] would like to remind all parents to check their children’s Halloween candies thoroughly prior to any consumption,” a spokesperson wrote in a news release.

“If any candy seems suspicious, contains material that is not original to the product, or has been opened or tampered with, please do not eat it.”

The latest update in Durham Region follows separate incidents of dangerous objects found inside Halloween candy. Over the weekend, Peel Regional Police confirmed a second report of a needle found lodged in a chocolate bar that was handed out while trick-or-treating in Mississauga.

Toronto police said on Sunday it had been notified of an apparent case of Halloween candy tampering where a nail was reportedly found in a chocolate bar.