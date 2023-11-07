Toothpicks, sewing needle among ‘foreign objects’ found inside Halloween candy in Durham

GTA police forces have reported multiple incidents of foreign objects being discovered inside candies handed out during trick-or-treating. Photo: Durham police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 7, 2023 11:10 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 11:18 am.

Durham Regional Police say they’ve received reports of “foreign objects” being discovered inside Halloween candy in Ajax and Oshawa — the latest in what has emerged as a concerning trend in Toronto and the GTA.

The police force received two reports of dangerous objects located inside the candies handed out on the night of October 31. A spokesperson tells CityNews 680 that the objects include toothpicks, a staple, and a sewing needle.

The Halloween candies were collected in the areas of Geta Circle and Pickering Parkway in Ajax and Galahad Drive and Gladfern Street in Oshawa.

No injuries were reported.

Related:

“[Durham police] would like to remind all parents to check their children’s Halloween candies thoroughly prior to any consumption,” a spokesperson wrote in a news release.

“If any candy seems suspicious, contains material that is not original to the product, or has been opened or tampered with, please do not eat it.”

The latest update in Durham Region follows separate incidents of dangerous objects found inside Halloween candy. Over the weekend, Peel Regional Police confirmed a second report of a needle found lodged in a chocolate bar that was handed out while trick-or-treating in Mississauga.

Toronto police said on Sunday it had been notified of an apparent case of Halloween candy tampering where a nail was reportedly found in a chocolate bar.

Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive, just north of...

20m ago

Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof
Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof

A family in Milton is facing a major repair job after a rare November lightning strike is believed to have set their home ablaze, leaving a sizeable hole in the roof. Emergency crews were called to...

2h ago

First group of Canadians have been evacuated from Gaza, feds say
First group of Canadians have been evacuated from Gaza, feds say

A first group of Canadians who were stranded in Gaza since war broke out last month have now been evacuated, the federal government says. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canadian diplomats...

updated

1h ago

Teen arrested in stabbing at Madison Avenue Pub in the Annex
Teen arrested in stabbing at Madison Avenue Pub in the Annex

Toronto police have arrested a teen suspect wanted in a stabbing at the Madison Avenue Pub last week. Officers were called to the pub at Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue area in the Annex at around...

2h ago

