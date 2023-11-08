Sweden’s largest egg producer to cull all its chickens following recurrent salmonella outbreaks

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2007, file photo, chickens appear at a chicken house near Livingston, Calif. Sweden’s largest egg producer which had nearly 1.2 million birds corresponds to 20% of all laying hens in the Scandinavian country before a salmonella outbreak, has been ordered to euthanize the poultry so the stables can be cleaned. The Swedish Board of Agriculture has given up attempts to clean the plant of CA Cedergren which has had recurring salmonella outbreaks in its stables in the past year, Sweden’s main farming news outlet said Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 8, 2023 6:44 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 6:56 am.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s largest egg producer, which had nearly 1.2 million chickens or 20% of all laying hens in the country before a salmonella outbreak, has been ordered to euthanize all of them so the facility can be fully cleaned.

The Swedish Board of Agriculture has given up on attempts to clean the hen houses at CA Cedergren, which has had recurring salmonella outbreaks in the past year, Sweden’s main farming news outlet, ATL, said Wednesday.

Swedish authorities have tried to clean infected hen houses at the southern Sweden company. “It was not successful and now that we have re-infection, we needed to do something different,” Katharina Gielen, the board’s head of infection control, told ATL.

It was unclear how many chickens would be killed. There was no immediate comment from CA Cedergren.

In July, Sweden experienced a brief shortage of eggs as a result of a December 2022 salmonella outbreak that affected the company, ATL said. In April, all deliveries from CA Cedergren were stopped after salmonella bacteria were found in the farm’s packing room. In August, 340,000 chickens had to be killed on the farm after a salmonella infection was discovered in two hen houses.

Marie Lönneskog Hogstadius, spokesperson of the industry organization Swedish Eggs, told Swedish news agency TT that ordinary consumers will not be affected by the culling. Eggs from CA Cedergren have instead gone to the food industry where they were heated to kill any salmonella and were used in, among other things, prepared meals and powdered eggs.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration. Most healthy people recover within a week without treatment.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

8m ago

Downtown section of Bloor West shuts down today for construction
Downtown section of Bloor West shuts down today for construction

The City of Toronto is accelerating construction on a portion of Bloor Street West downtown, but for drivers, it means a major closure until the end of the year. Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 8, the westbound...

1h ago

Ontario to consider new job-protected leave for workers facing critical illnesses like cancer
Ontario to consider new job-protected leave for workers facing critical illnesses like cancer

The province of Ontario says it is considering a new job-protected leave that would "ensure employees who receive a diagnosis of cancer or other diseases will have the peace of mind that their job will...

1h ago

More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document
More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document

More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after their names appeared in the latest published document by Gaza's General Authority of Crossings and Borders. The document on Wednesday contained 40 names...

49m ago

Top Stories

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

8m ago

Downtown section of Bloor West shuts down today for construction
Downtown section of Bloor West shuts down today for construction

The City of Toronto is accelerating construction on a portion of Bloor Street West downtown, but for drivers, it means a major closure until the end of the year. Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 8, the westbound...

1h ago

Ontario to consider new job-protected leave for workers facing critical illnesses like cancer
Ontario to consider new job-protected leave for workers facing critical illnesses like cancer

The province of Ontario says it is considering a new job-protected leave that would "ensure employees who receive a diagnosis of cancer or other diseases will have the peace of mind that their job will...

1h ago

More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document
More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document

More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after their names appeared in the latest published document by Gaza's General Authority of Crossings and Borders. The document on Wednesday contained 40 names...

49m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025

A new security barrier made up of steel bollards was supposed to be installed in front of Toronto's Union Station in 2023, but the project has been delayed by two years. Nick Westoll looks at the current state of the forecourt and what's coming next.

13h ago

2:36
Divisive Queen Elizabeth statue unveiled outside legislature
Divisive Queen Elizabeth statue unveiled outside legislature

A statue of the late Queen Elizabeth is drawing mixed reaction at Queen's Park. Richard Southern with the price tag for taxpayers and the response from Indigenous communities.

13h ago

1:54
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting

One person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured at an apartment building in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey with more from the scene.
2:50
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease

Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser is trying to help raise awareness about lung cancer and help Canadians beat the odds against the deadly disease.

2:54
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.
More Videos