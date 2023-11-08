‘Iconic’ Christmas tree making anticipated return to Toronto’s Eaton Centre

Eaton Centre Christmas tree
A 108-foot Christmas tree is showcased at the Eaton Centre in 2016. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 8, 2023 12:27 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 12:41 pm.

After a one-year hiatus, Toronto’s Eaton Centre will once again feature its iconic Christmas tree in the heart of the populous mall.

A tree-lighting event will be held next week on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. Dubbed the tallest tree in North America, the unveiling will be the unofficial kickoff to Toronto’s 2023 holiday season and showcase “[Cadillac Fairview] Winterville.”

A ceremony will be hosted by The Barenaked Ladies, who will lead a sing-along performance featuring the Toronto Children’s Chorus onstage.

In 2022, Toronto’s Eaton Centre did not showcase the massive Christmas tree due to a roof construction project.

“The tree is a special part of the CF Toronto Eaton Centre holiday experience, and after a year-long hiatus, we are thrilled to bring it back — bigger and better than ever,” said Sheila Jennings, General Manager, CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

“We have some special plans in the works that we can’t wait to share with everyone when we unveil the tree on November 15. We promise it’ll be worth the wait.”

Cadillac Fairview confirmed its daily snowfall displays will continue this year, turning CF Toronto Eaton Centre into a “dazzling winter wonderland experience.”

Each time it snows, CF will donate $500 to Covenant House, Canada’s largest agency serving youth who are homeless, trafficked or at risk, up to a total donation of $100,000.

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

0m ago

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a teen suspect in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

20m ago

Toronto man charged after traffic stop leads to Niagara police seizing $20,000 in fentanyl
Toronto man charged after traffic stop leads to Niagara police seizing $20,000 in fentanyl

A Toronto man is facing drug-related charges after Niagara police say they located over 100 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Officers were on patrol in the King Street and Third...

20m ago

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

8m ago

2:44
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

18h ago

2:36
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025

A new security barrier made up of steel bollards was supposed to be installed in front of Toronto's Union Station in 2023, but the project has been delayed by two years. Nick Westoll looks at the current state of the forecourt and what's coming next.

19h ago

2:36
Divisive Queen Elizabeth II statue unveiled outside legislature
Divisive Queen Elizabeth II statue unveiled outside legislature

A statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II is drawing mixed reaction at Queen's Park. Richard Southern with the price tag for taxpayers and the response from Indigenous communities.

3h ago

1:54
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting

One person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured at an apartment building in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey with more from the scene.
2:50
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease

Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser is trying to help raise awareness about lung cancer and help Canadians beat the odds against the deadly disease.

