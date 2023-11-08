‘Iconic’ Christmas tree making anticipated return to Toronto’s Eaton Centre

After a one-year hiatus, Toronto’s Eaton Centre will once again feature its iconic Christmas tree in the heart of the populous mall.

A tree-lighting event will be held next week on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. Dubbed the tallest tree in North America, the unveiling will be the unofficial kickoff to Toronto’s 2023 holiday season and showcase “[Cadillac Fairview] Winterville.”

A ceremony will be hosted by The Barenaked Ladies, who will lead a sing-along performance featuring the Toronto Children’s Chorus onstage.

In 2022, Toronto’s Eaton Centre did not showcase the massive Christmas tree due to a roof construction project.

“The tree is a special part of the CF Toronto Eaton Centre holiday experience, and after a year-long hiatus, we are thrilled to bring it back — bigger and better than ever,” said Sheila Jennings, General Manager, CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

“We have some special plans in the works that we can’t wait to share with everyone when we unveil the tree on November 15. We promise it’ll be worth the wait.”

Cadillac Fairview confirmed its daily snowfall displays will continue this year, turning CF Toronto Eaton Centre into a “dazzling winter wonderland experience.”

Each time it snows, CF will donate $500 to Covenant House, Canada’s largest agency serving youth who are homeless, trafficked or at risk, up to a total donation of $100,000.