Ottawa man arrested after allegedly inciting hate, antisemitism

An Ottawa man was arrested near Toronto this weekend after he was allegedly caught on video inciting hatred and expressing antisemitic views.

Ottawa police have charged Mohammed Assadi with breaking several bail conditions and hope to keep him in jail while Toronto’s hate crime unit investigates.

The Crown says Toronto and Ottawa’s police hate-crimes units are working together on the case.

Assadi appeared virtually in an Ottawa courtroom Sunday. His bail hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Assadi also faces outstanding charges, including assault and breaking and entering, which have yet to be tested in court.

“It is important that the public and victims of antisemitism have confidence in the administration of justice and the rule of law,” Crown attorney Moiz Karimjee told the court Sunday in reference to Assadi’s arrest.

It comes as several Canadian police services are concerned about a sudden spike in hate-motivated crimes in connection with the war between Israel and Hamas that started on Oct. 7.

Ottawa police reported several incidents earlier this month, including graffiti, vandalism, hate mail and threats targeting the Jewish and Muslim communities.

Last week, the Toronto police service said they have increased the size of their hate crime unit in light of a similar rise in hate-crime reports.

On Sunday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante confirmed police are investigating after a Jewish school was hit by gunshots for a second time.

The school is one of two that were targetted in overnight shootings just three days earlier.

Assadi is expected to appear in court on Nov. 14. His lawyer was not immediately available for comment Sunday.