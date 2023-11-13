Man suffers serious injuries when hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

A man was struck by a dump truck at Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street on Nov. 13, 2023
A man was struck by a dump truck at Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street on Nov. 13, 2023. (Walter Korolewych/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 13, 2023 11:25 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 12:29 pm.

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto’s northwest end.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Paramedics say the man’s injuries are potentially life-threatening.

Eglinton is closed from Dynevor Road to Northcliffe Boulevard, while Dufferin is closed from Livingstone to Hunter avenues as police investigate.

Police have not said if the driver involved remained at the scene.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

52m ago

Search continues for missing person following house explosion, fire in Scarborough
Search continues for missing person following house explosion, fire in Scarborough

Crews continue to search for a missing person after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough over the weekend. Fire sources tell CityNews the body of a man was seen in the rubble of the destroyed...

updated

44m ago

Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy

TORONTO — A storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by the city's former mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure...

1h ago

Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?
Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, last year, Canadian restaurants took in roughly $100 billion in revenue, more than the pre-pandemic year of 2019. This year it's pegged to be $110 billion. Yet a third of...

4h ago

Top Stories

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

52m ago

Search continues for missing person following house explosion, fire in Scarborough
Search continues for missing person following house explosion, fire in Scarborough

Crews continue to search for a missing person after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough over the weekend. Fire sources tell CityNews the body of a man was seen in the rubble of the destroyed...

updated

44m ago

Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy

TORONTO — A storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by the city's former mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure...

1h ago

Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?
Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, last year, Canadian restaurants took in roughly $100 billion in revenue, more than the pre-pandemic year of 2019. This year it's pegged to be $110 billion. Yet a third of...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.

13h ago

1:40
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood

One person is unaccounted for after a home on Kitchener Road exploded just before noon on Sunday. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

16h ago

2:34
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found former fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty on four counts of sexual assault. Michelle Mackey has reaction from outside of the courthouse.

16h ago

1:47
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York

A fire overnight believed to have started in the kitchen sent two children and a woman to hospital with critical injuries. Brandon Rowe has an update the fire investigation.

21h ago

2:39
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It’s been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library was the target of a ransomware attack. Brandon Rowe speaks with a cybersecurity expert to find out why TPL is a lucrative target for hackers and when services might be up and running again.
More Videos