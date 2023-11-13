Man suffers serious injuries when hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto’s northwest end.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Paramedics say the man’s injuries are potentially life-threatening.

Eglinton is closed from Dynevor Road to Northcliffe Boulevard, while Dufferin is closed from Livingstone to Hunter avenues as police investigate.

Police have not said if the driver involved remained at the scene.