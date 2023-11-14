New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

It’s been three-and-a-half months since the TTC quickly rolled out a premature shuttle bus plan after a Line 3 Scarborough RT train derailment forced an early closure, but a previously approved long-term plan is about to be rolled out.

Included in the new plan are changes to the express route alignments, frequency on routes, and rearranging bus route assignments at station platforms.

Ever since the derailment on July 24, a combination of Line 3 replacement buses (eventually rebranded as 903 Kennedy-Scarborough Centre Express buses) have been operating on Progress Avenue, Midland Avenue, Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road.

Throughout this period, City of Toronto and TTC staff have been scrambling to put in place dedicated traffic lanes, build a new bus platform at Kennedy station and renovate platforms at Scarborough Centre station.

Beginning on Sunday, 903 shuttle buses will be taking on a new routing. Instead of heading slightly north to Progress Avenue, dedicated lanes have been installed on Ellesmere Road.

As of Sunday, the following routes will be extended and run on the new express lanes between Kennedy and Scarborough Centre stations:

38 Highland Creek

129 McCowan North

131 Nugget

133 Neilson

903 Kennedy Station-Scarborough Express

938 Highland Creek Express

939 Finch Express

985 Sheppard East Express

TTC officials said buses on all eight routes are going be grouped together at Kennedy and Scarborough Centre stations. They said the frequency of 903 shuttle buses will be reduced slightly, so by grouping the routes together people can board buses on any of these routes to get to or from each station. There are limited stops along the corridor between the stations.