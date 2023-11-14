New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

The Scarborough RT jumped off its tracks back in July forcing the TTC to put Line 3 out of commission earlier than planned. Shauna Hunt reports on what led to the derailment.

By Nick Westoll

Posted November 14, 2023 5:15 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 5:16 pm.

It’s been three-and-a-half months since the TTC quickly rolled out a premature shuttle bus plan after a Line 3 Scarborough RT train derailment forced an early closure, but a previously approved long-term plan is about to be rolled out.

Included in the new plan are changes to the express route alignments, frequency on routes, and rearranging bus route assignments at station platforms.

Ever since the derailment on July 24, a combination of Line 3 replacement buses (eventually rebranded as 903 Kennedy-Scarborough Centre Express buses) have been operating on Progress Avenue, Midland Avenue, Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road.

RELATED: Goodbye party held for Scarborough RT two months after derailment

Throughout this period, City of Toronto and TTC staff have been scrambling to put in place dedicated traffic lanes, build a new bus platform at Kennedy station and renovate platforms at Scarborough Centre station.

Beginning on Sunday, 903 shuttle buses will be taking on a new routing. Instead of heading slightly north to Progress Avenue, dedicated lanes have been installed on Ellesmere Road.

As of Sunday, the following routes will be extended and run on the new express lanes between Kennedy and Scarborough Centre stations:

  • 38 Highland Creek
  • 129 McCowan North
  • 131 Nugget
  • 133 Neilson
  • 903 Kennedy Station-Scarborough Express
  • 938 Highland Creek Express
  • 939 Finch Express
  • 985 Sheppard East Express

TTC officials said buses on all eight routes are going be grouped together at Kennedy and Scarborough Centre stations. They said the frequency of 903 shuttle buses will be reduced slightly, so by grouping the routes together people can board buses on any of these routes to get to or from each station. There are limited stops along the corridor between the stations.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

22m ago

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

3h ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

updated

2h ago

'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year
'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year

Use of food banks in Toronto has reached unprecedented levels, with one in 10 people utilizing one this year, according to the latest annual report from the Daily Bread Food Bank, up from one in 20 last...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

22m ago

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

3h ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

updated

2h ago

'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year
'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year

Use of food banks in Toronto has reached unprecedented levels, with one in 10 people utilizing one this year, according to the latest annual report from the Daily Bread Food Bank, up from one in 20 last...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:25
Body found inside Scarborough home after explosion earlier this week
Body found inside Scarborough home after explosion earlier this week

Human remains have been located at the scene of a house explosion that happened in Scarborough this weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on the latest update from officials.

3h ago

3:26
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years

Congestion through the downtown core may now be spilling onto the King Street Transit Corridor and many of those vehicles are breaking the law. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

0:29
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy

Bad Boy Furniture is seeking court protection from its creditors. In the court filing under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the furniture company says a challenging economic environment and high interest rates impacted its business.
2:51
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion

Nearly 24-hours after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough, one man remains missing. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene near Kingston and Galloway roads.

3:18
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack

It has been more than two weeks since a ransomware attack targeted the Toronto Public Library and some services remain unavailable. Faiza Amin speaks with a cyber security expert on what could have made the library vulnerable to the attack.
More Videos