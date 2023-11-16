City of Hamilton reaches tentative deal with transit workers, bus drivers

The exterior of Hamilton city hall
The exterior of Hamilton city hall. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Laura Carney and Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 16, 2023 7:57 am.

Transit riders in Hamilton can breathe a sigh of relief as a tentative deal has been reached between the city and its striking bus drivers after a week-long strike.

In a statement posted in X early Thursday morning, Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath said AUT Local 107, the union representing nearly 900 Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) workers, will present the deal to transit workers, including bus drivers.

“I know this disruption had very real impacts on people’s lives and I look forward to the full restoration of service as soon as possible,” Horwath said.

Details of the tentative agreement haven’t been released but wages had been a stick point for union members.

The week-long strike impacted thousands of commuters who rely on the HSR daily.

“With a tentative agreement reached, we are working towards getting the buses back on the road as soon as possible. We will let you know shortly when service will be back,” HSR said in a post on X.

With the Grey Cup happening on Sunday, it’s hoped that buses will be back on the road by then, so that HSR shuttles can bring people back to and from Tim Hortons Field in the city.

Last week, the union rejected what the city was calling its “final offer” and went on strike on November 9.

The strike action did not impact accessible transportation services offered by DARTS, a service available to residents with disabilities.

Workers have been without a contract since the end of 2022 and negotiations between the union and the city began in February. The union says workers are fighting for a living wage that keeps pace with inflation.

With files from Michael Ranger and Nick Westoll

