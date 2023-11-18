Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism

Photo of a vandalized Starbucks coffee shop in midtown Toronto.
Photo of a vandalized Starbucks coffee shop in midtown Toronto. X/Michael Levitt

By John Marchesan

Posted November 18, 2023 10:23 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2023 10:32 am.

A 25-year-old woman is facing a mischief charge after a coffee shop in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood was vandalized.

Police say they were called to the Starbucks location at Eglinton Avenue West and Bathurst Street on Thursday morning after reports someone had vandalized the storefront with posters and writing.

Images posted to social media show the words “blood on your hands,” “Starbucks kills,” and “stop killing babies” had been plastered across the front door of the shop.

Members of Toronto police’s hate crime unit arrested Skigh Johnson of Toronto and charged her with one count of mischief interfering with the enjoyment of property.

It’s uncertain at this time if she is also facing hate-crime-related charges in connection with the incident.

Police tell CityNews the investigation is ongoing but at this time the incident has not been classified as a hate crime.

Police add that if it is determined the incident was motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, then investigators will consult with the Crown and if they are charged and convicted of the offence, the Judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.

“This is the daily reality for Jews in Canada,” Michael Levitt, the President and CEO of Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Cente, wrote on X while sharing images from the scene. “A big thank you to @TorontoPolice for their fast response and for all they’ve been doing to keep the Jewish community safe and protected in recent weeks.”

Top Stories

Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill
Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill

A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Richmond Hill. York region police say they were called to the area of York Boulevard and East Beaver Creek Road just north of Highway 7 for reports of...

1h ago

One man critically injured in 2-alarm fire at east end apartment
One man critically injured in 2-alarm fire at east end apartment

A man was fighting for his life following a two-alarm fire in the city's east end. Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Gamble Avenue in the area of Cosburn Avenue and Broadview Avenue...

1h ago

Man seriously injured in late-night crash in Brampton
Man seriously injured in late-night crash in Brampton

A man has been seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the crash in the area of McLaughlin Road and Denison Avenue just before midnight. The...

3h ago

SpaceX launch ends with pair of explosions seconds into flight
SpaceX launch ends with pair of explosions seconds into flight

SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight. The booster had sent the rocketship toward space, but communication was...

1h ago

