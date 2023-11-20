Youth stabbed, seriously injured after meet-up to sell headphones in Pickering

A male youth was seriously injured in a stabbing after a public meet-up to sell a pair of headphones that police say resulted in the victim being ambushed in an attempted robbery.

Durham Regional Police were called to a plaza in the area of Kingston Road and Whites Road just before noon on Monday, Nov. 13, following reports of an armed person.

A male youth allegedly planned to meet another male to sell a pair of headphones.

Police said the victim was at the meet-up point and was surrounded by four males who attempted to rob him at knife-point.

The male victim suffered a stab wound to the hand before all suspects fled the area. Police said the youth was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Three of the four male suspects wore a face mask or covered their faces at the time of the incident. They remain wanted by investigators.