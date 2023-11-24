Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion

Rainbow Bridge explosion
Debris is scattered about inside the customs plaza at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP) Copyright 2023. The Buffalo News

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 24, 2023 10:04 am.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 10:20 am.

Police have identified the two people killed in a fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls earlier this week.

The Niagara Falls Police Department say the occupants of the vehicle were 53-year-old Kurt P Villani and his wife, 53-year-old Monica Villani, both of Grand Island, New York.

The couple was killed in the collision and explosion on the American side of the bridge around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The incident prompted an FBI investigation and set off security alerts on both sides of the border, until officials determined it was a local police matter and nothing more.

Related:

Video released from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the couple’s Bentley speeding into the customs area, striking a curb and flying through the air before crashing into a row of checkpoint booths and bursting into flames. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the collision.

Police have not publicly confirmed media reports that the car’s occupants had just left the nearby Seneca Niagara casino and may have been bound for Canada when the crash occurred.

“The incident is currently under investigation by the Niagara Falls Police Department’s Crash Management Unit, therefore no details are available at this time,” reads a Friday release from investigators.

Traffic resumed Thursday night across the Rainbow Bridge.

Top Stories

City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market this morning
City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market this morning

Dozens of homeless advocates have gathered outside a church near Kensington Market in response to the City of Toronto's plans to clear out an encampment on Friday. In a statement, the city says the...

Happening Now

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Santa's coming to town and more holiday events
Weekend need-to-know: Santa's coming to town and more holiday events

Holiday festivities are in full swing this weekend in Toronto and the GTA as the first snowfall is expected to hit the area on Sunday. There are no major TTC or GO Transit closures to impede your holiday...

4h ago

1 dead, 3 injured in East Gwillimbury crash
1 dead, 3 injured in East Gwillimbury crash

A 65-year-old woman is dead and three other people are injured following a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury. York Regional Police officers were called to the intersection of Green Lane East and...

0m ago

South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole, will be released from prison on Jan. 5
South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole, will be released from prison on Jan. 5

Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole Friday, 10 years after shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing that jolted the world. He...

57m ago

