Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion

Police have identified the two people killed in a fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls earlier this week.

The Niagara Falls Police Department say the occupants of the vehicle were 53-year-old Kurt P Villani and his wife, 53-year-old Monica Villani, both of Grand Island, New York.

The couple was killed in the collision and explosion on the American side of the bridge around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The incident prompted an FBI investigation and set off security alerts on both sides of the border, until officials determined it was a local police matter and nothing more.

Video released from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the couple’s Bentley speeding into the customs area, striking a curb and flying through the air before crashing into a row of checkpoint booths and bursting into flames. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the collision.

Police have not publicly confirmed media reports that the car’s occupants had just left the nearby Seneca Niagara casino and may have been bound for Canada when the crash occurred.

“The incident is currently under investigation by the Niagara Falls Police Department’s Crash Management Unit, therefore no details are available at this time,” reads a Friday release from investigators.

Traffic resumed Thursday night across the Rainbow Bridge.