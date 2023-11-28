Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients

A former doctor from Schomberg, Ont. was sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple female patients at his King Township clinic.

The allegations against 52-year-old Wameed Ateyah stem from sexual assaults that happened at the Schomberg Medical Centre, located at 17250 Highway 27, sometime between 2008 and 2017.

At the time, Ateyah was the only practicing physician offering walk-in clinic services in Schomberg.

The York Regional Police investigation began in August 2020, when two victims, a 49-year-old and a 28-year-old woman, came forward alleging that Ateyah had sexually assaulted them during visits to the medical clinic.

This led to several additional victims coming forward, claiming their doctor sexually assaulted them. One of the female victims was 17 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

In September 2023, Ateyah was found guilty of 15 counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

A judge at the Newmarket Superior Court of Justice gave the sentencing on Nov. 23, 2023, and ordered Ateyah to submit a DNA sample to the National DNA Data Bank.