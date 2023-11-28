Maple Leafs win 2-1 shootout thriller after Panthers goal overturned

Noah Gregor
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Noah Gregor (18) scores the game winning goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) during shootout NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 28, 2023 10:19 pm.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 10:21 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 in the shootout on Tuesday, but not without some last-minute drama.

After Auston Matthews and Sam Reinhart exchanged shootout goals in rounds three and six, Evan Rodrigues appeared to win it in round 10 after he snuck it past Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll’s pads.

But upon further review from the referees, the replay showed that Rodrigues double-tapped the puck on a slight rebound, overturning the goal.

Woll and some other Leafs had left the ice as the Panthers celebrated what the team thought was a 2-1 shootout win. However, after the announcement, everyone — including several Scotiabank Arena fans — made their way back.

Noah Gregor, who scored Toronto’s lone regulation goal in the third period to send the game to overtime, would beat Panthers goalie Anthony Stolarz in round 11, leading to Woll stopping Nick Cousins to preserve the win for the Maple Leafs.

Woll stopped 37 of 38 shots for his seventh win of the season. Stolarz made 32 saves for Florida (13-7-2), while Kevin Stenlund scored for the Panthers.

Mitch Marner was forced to leave Tuesday’s game after taking a puck to the face but eventually returned sporting a cage. Defenceman Mark Giordano departed the game with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Toronto’s back end has been decimated by injury this season, with Timothy Liljegren and John Klingberg on long-term injured reserve. The team has been forced to call on William Lagesson and Simon Benoit as replacements, and Conor Timmins recently returned from a pre-season injury.

The Maple Leafs (11-6-3) picked up a big two points with Tuesday’s victory, having entered the game losers of three straight. Toronto will host the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

Top Stories

Woman injured in encampment fire in Fort York
Woman injured in encampment fire in Fort York

A woman suffered burns from an encampment fire that broke out at a ravine near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site. Authorities received multiple reports of a fire in the Fort York Boulevard...

5m ago

Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients

A former doctor from Schomberg, Ont. was sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple female patients at his King Township clinic. The allegations against...

3h ago

Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to a local hospital after they were struck and injured by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on...

2h ago

York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement
York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement

A group of faculty, staff and students at York University is calling for the reinstatement of three university employees who they say were suspended after police laid charges in the defacement of an Indigo...

6h ago

