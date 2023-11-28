Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Scarborough pedestrians struck
Toronto police at the scene of where two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle and injured in Scarborough on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Photo: Rob Ramlackhan/CityNews

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 28, 2023 8:19 pm.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 9:07 pm.

Two people have been transported to a local hospital after they were struck and injured by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough.

Toronto police said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area in Scarborough’s Wexford neighbourhood.

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle. The severity of their injuries is unclear.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Two lanes are blocked on Pharmacy Avenue as the investigation continues.

