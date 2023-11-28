Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to a local hospital after they were struck and injured by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough.

Toronto police said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area in Scarborough’s Wexford neighbourhood.

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle. The severity of their injuries is unclear.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Two lanes are blocked on Pharmacy Avenue as the investigation continues.