Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Posted November 28, 2023 8:19 pm.
Last Updated November 28, 2023 9:07 pm.
Two people have been transported to a local hospital after they were struck and injured by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough.
Toronto police said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area in Scarborough’s Wexford neighbourhood.
Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle. The severity of their injuries is unclear.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
Two lanes are blocked on Pharmacy Avenue as the investigation continues.