Boy, 15, charged in armed North York carjacking

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the alleged carjacking of a woman in North York.

Toronto police were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Donway West area at around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, for reports of a carjacking.

It’s alleged the female victim was standing next to her parked vehicle when she was approached by three suspects who demanded her keys.

Police said one of the suspects was armed with a gun, and another suspect stole the woman’s keys. All three got into the woman’s vehicle and fled the area.

The woman did not sustain any physical injuries.

Members of the Provincial Car Jacking Task Force later identified a suspect involved. On Wednesday, a 15-year-old male youth was arrested.

He’s been charged with robbery with a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime of over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000. The teenager was expected to appear in court today.

The boy was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.