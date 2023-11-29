Boy, 15, charged in armed North York carjacking

A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Toronto police say they have not confirmed whether a group of teen girls who allegedly assaulted several people at public transit stations are the same ones that allegedly stabbed a homeless man on the same night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 29, 2023 5:22 pm.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the alleged carjacking of a woman in North York.

Toronto police were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Donway West area at around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, for reports of a carjacking.

It’s alleged the female victim was standing next to her parked vehicle when she was approached by three suspects who demanded her keys.

Police said one of the suspects was armed with a gun, and another suspect stole the woman’s keys. All three got into the woman’s vehicle and fled the area.

The woman did not sustain any physical injuries.

Members of the Provincial Car Jacking Task Force later identified a suspect involved. On Wednesday, a 15-year-old male youth was arrested.

He’s been charged with robbery with a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime of over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000. The teenager was expected to appear in court today.

The boy was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival: report
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival: report

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

36m ago

Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York
Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a three-alarm apartment fire in North York. Toronto Fire Services were called to the high-rise building...

32m ago

'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407
'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407

Durham Regional Police have charged one man with impaired driving and released audio of a 911 call after he was allegedly caught driving the wrong way on Highway 407 last weekend. Authorities received...

2h ago

