Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa

Olivia Chow
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks to journalists as she arrives for a meeting with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday, October 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Big Story Podcast

Posted December 1, 2023 5:52 am.

When Olivia Chow was running for mayor, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said a Chow victory would be an “unmitigated disaster”. Almost six months later, he was on stage with her, thanking her for working with him on a historic deal between the city and province. He called their collaboration “amazing” and the deal “one-sided” in the mayor’s favour.

In a sit-down interview with The Big Story, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow explained how she was able to come together with Premier Ford over shared goals, despite their political differences. “[Premier Doug Ford’s] way of dealing with [work as a politician] is of course slightly different than my way, but the desire to serve you could see that from the Ford family.”

Mayor Chow served as a city councillor with Doug Ford’s late brother, the contentious Toronto city counsellor turned mayor, Rob Ford.

The deal offloaded two highways, the Gardiner and Don Valley Parkway, back to the province and saw the small portion of the Ontario place land held by the city released to the province. With all of the land at the Ontario Place site now owned by the province, Premier Doug Ford said the deal to turn it into a large spa and tourist attraction will go ahead.

Mayor Chow made her displeasure of this plan clear — she had wanted to turn the site into a public park. But Mayor Chow was told by solicitors that “legally, not a whole lot you can do” when it comes to stopping the provinces plan for the site.

Although the $7.8 billion deal has been agreed to by the Toronto municipality and provincial government, some funding is conditional to the federal government joining in. “The unfortunate thing is that because it’s conditional, it takes three parties. Right now, $1.6 billion is locked because the federal government haven’t come in yet,” said Chow. She added that she hopes that announcing the deal will encourage the federal government to get in board.

Municipalities are legally bound to balance their budget, and when Mayor Chow took office Toronto was experiencing a $1.5 billion shortfall. With this new inflow of cash, Mayor Chow plans to address large issues like housing and public transit, as well as smaller issues like washroom availability and overflowing garbages.

“So you will see hopefully in the budget where those quote ‘small’ but very important things like libraries, community centres, parks, potholes, all those quote ‘smaller things’, the services will be restored so that they can be as better as it could be,” said Chow.

On the podcast today Mayor Chow opens up more fully about how the most important relationship in Ontario politics has evolved, how the deal actually came together and why the federal government isn’t yet involved. She discusses how soon Torontonians will see the impact of it and where, and how she plans to prioritize the many problems her city faces.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsGoogle and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party
Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party

Santa Claus is making his rounds this weekend as the parades continue to spread Christmas cheer, and it's the last chance to pick up a unique gift for friends and family. If you are heading to the Raptors...

17h ago

One person in critical condition after vehicle crashes into pole in Brampton
One person in critical condition after vehicle crashes into pole in Brampton

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton on Friday morning. Emergency crews responded to a collision near Sandalwood Parkway and Heart Lake Road, just...

13m ago

Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo
Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo

Toronto police have laid additional charges in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized with red paint and posters. In total...

12h ago

'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth
'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth

The head of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA is hopeful there will be a 2024 edition of Taste of the Danforth but cautions it will not take place with local businesses footing the entire bill. Mary...

13h ago

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party
Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party

Santa Claus is making his rounds this weekend as the parades continue to spread Christmas cheer, and it's the last chance to pick up a unique gift for friends and family. If you are heading to the Raptors...

17h ago

One person in critical condition after vehicle crashes into pole in Brampton
One person in critical condition after vehicle crashes into pole in Brampton

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton on Friday morning. Emergency crews responded to a collision near Sandalwood Parkway and Heart Lake Road, just...

13m ago

Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo
Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo

Toronto police have laid additional charges in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized with red paint and posters. In total...

12h ago

'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth
'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth

The head of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA is hopeful there will be a 2024 edition of Taste of the Danforth but cautions it will not take place with local businesses footing the entire bill. Mary...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.
2:22
Candidates make the final push for the Scarborough Southwest by-election 
Candidates make the final push for the Scarborough Southwest by-election 

The race to fill the vacant Ward 20 city council seat comes to an end on election day Thursday. After advance voting last weekend, some candidates have raised concerns with voter fraud. Mark McAllister reports.

2:33
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre

Saying goodbye to the Ontario Science Centre won't be easy for Flemingdon Park residents. As Tina Yazdani reports, many are frustrated at the loss of a critical landmark in the community, and one local teacher says students are crushed.
1:26
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire

A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from an apartment fire at a North York high-rise building. Erica Natividad has the latest.
0:43
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust

Peel Regional Police have announced several arrests in connection to an auto-theft in the GTA. Police say a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with a total of 81 charges laid.

More Videos