4 men wanted for aggravated assault in Brampton

Peel police’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking for public’s assistance to locate four men who are wanted for an aggravated assault that took place in Brampton.

On Sept. 8, at approximately 1:20 a.m., a victim was present in the area of Mclaughlin Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard in Brampton.

Allegedly multiple parties assaulted the victim and fled the area before police arrived.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

After further investigation police have four suspected who are all currently wanted.

Aftaab Gill, a 22-year-old man of no fixed address, Harmandeep Singh, a 22-year-old man from Brampton, Jatinder Singh, a 25-year-old man from Brampton, and Satnam Singh, a 30-year-old man from Brampton, are all currently wanted for aggravated assault.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four men to contact investigators.