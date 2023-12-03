Crash that closed Gardiner Expressway for many hours Saturday likely due to street racing: police

Traffic backed up due to crash in westbound lanes of Gardiner Expressway
Traffic was backed up for several hours on Sat. Dec. 2, 2023 after a tractor-trailer rolled over following a crash in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway.

By John Marchesan

Posted December 3, 2023 12:16 pm.

Last Updated December 3, 2023 1:16 pm.

Toronto police believe stunt racing may have been the cause of an early morning crash that closed the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway most of Saturday morning.

Police say a red Porsche Cayenne was travelling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes when it struck a tractor-trailer near Park Lawn Road just before 1:30 a.m.

The force of the crash caused the truck to lose control and flip on its side, blocking all westbound lanes in the process.

The driver of the Porsche abandoned the vehicle and was last seen fleeing the area in an eastbound direction. No description of the driver was immediately available.

Investigators believe the Porsche may have been racing with another vehicle on the highway which also fled the scene of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

