Quebec police investigate death of man acquitted last year in organized crime murder

Surete du Quebec headquarters is seen on Monday, May 29, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 3, 2023 2:18 pm.

Last Updated December 3, 2023 2:43 pm.

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a man who was acquitted last year of murdering an organized crime member was shot dead north of Montreal late Saturday.

Provincial police confirmed 30-year-old Marc Issa El-Khoury, a man known to police, was the victim of an apparent homicide.

Issa El-Khoury was found not guilty last year in the 2019 murder of a Hell’s Angels member in Mississauga, Ont.

Laval police responded to a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. regarding an armed assault at a commercial building in the Duvernay neighbourhood, and found a victim who was declared dead on site.

The investigation was transferred to Quebec provincial police because of the potential link to organized crime.

Police are also investigating a vehicle that was found on fire in Montreal to determine whether it’s related to the crime. 

