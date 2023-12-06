Charge laid after pedestrian struck and killed by SUV while sleeping on sidewalk

A 63-year-old Mississauga resident has been charged after a man who was sleeping on a downtown Toronto sidewalk was struck and killed by an SUV that later left the scene.

It happened on Tuesday, November 14, at around 6:38 a.m. at Wellington Street East and Scott Street.

Investigators say a black SUV mounted the curb on Scott Street, striking a 57-year-old man who was sleeping at the time. The driver did not remain on scene.

The man who was struck was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Later the same day police were able to locate the driver and the vehicle and an investigation commenced.

On Wednesday, December 6, police charged Olateju Ogunwomoju with failing to stop at an accident causing death.

Ogunwomoju is scheduled to appear in court on February 1, 2024.