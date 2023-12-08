2 of 4 suspects identified in Best Buy Scarborough robbery

38-year-old Jeremy Ruscitti and 47-year-old Jim Dimce Kaluzovski
Photos of 38-year-old Jeremy Ruscitti of Toronto and 47-year-old Jim Dimce Kaluzovski of Keswick, wanted in a brazen daytime robbery in Scarborough on Dec. 6, 2023. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted December 8, 2023 3:45 pm.

Last Updated December 8, 2023 3:59 pm.

Police have identified two of four suspects wanted in connection with a brazen daytime robbery in Scarborough in which an off-duty police officer was stabbed.

The incident took place at the Best Buy store on Progress Avenue near the eastbound Highway 401 ramp just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say three men and a woman entered the store, selected an item and began to leave without paying for it when an off-duty officer intervened. The officer was stabbed in the wrist before the suspects made their getaway in a blue Toyota Sienna van. They were last seen fleeing northbound on Brimley Road before turning west onto Highway 401.

Duty Insp. Chris McCann said the officer was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated. The officer is expected to require surgery at a later date for the injury.

On Friday investigators identified two of the suspects as 38-year-old Jeremy Ruscitti of Toronto and 47-year-old Jim Dimce Kaluzovski of Keswick. Both are facing a number of charges including robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Police are still looking to identify the third man and the woman involved in the theft and assault.

Male and female suspect wanted in brazen daytime robbery of a Best Buy store in Scarborough on Dec. 6, 2023. TPS/HO
