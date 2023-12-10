New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024

The new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May, government officials said ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for Monday morning.

Applications are expected to open as early as next week, starting with qualifying seniors over the age of 87, but it will take months before they can start to claim the benefits, the officials said in a briefing provided to The Canadian Press on the condition they not be named.

The insurance plan is a condition of the Liberals’ supply-and-confidence deal with the New Democrats to secure the opposition party’s support on key votes.

The deal calls for a plan that would offer dental benefits directly to low- and middle-income Canadians without private insurance.

Eligibility will gradually expand over the course of the year to include all qualifying seniors over the age of 65 by May 2024, then children under the age of 18 and people with disabilities by June.

The first people to enrol in the program are expected to be able to start claiming dental services in May.

The government aims to make the program available to all qualifying Canadians in 2025.

Once the program is fully expanded, it will be available to roughly 9 million people, making it the government’s largest social program. It is budgeted to cost $13 billion over the first five years.

To qualify, applicants must be Canadian residents with a household income under $90,000 and no private insurance.

The government will be checking the criteria against applicants’ tax filings, and has required employers to report on T4 tax forms whether their employees have dental coverage.

That means people who do not file their income taxes will not have access to the program.

Eligibility for people with disabilities will be based on whether they have an active disability tax credit, at least until the program is expanded to all people who fall under the income threshold.

The services offered, including preventive teeth cleanings, treatments and removable dentures, will closely reflect the services offered to registered First Nations and Inuit people under the Non-Insured Health Benefits Program.

Once the new federal program is up and running, people will be able to bring their benefits card to registered dental-care providers who will submit the claim on their behalf.

The Liberals intend the coverage to mesh with existing federal and provincial dental health benefits, but the government is still in the process of negotiating with individual provinces which program would be the primary payer.

People receiving existing federal dental benefits, including refugees, veterans and First Nations people, will still qualify for the new federal program. So far, there are no plans to amalgamate the programs.

The government signed a $750-million contract with Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada to administer the claims. Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos previously announced a $15-million agreement with the company to lay the groundwork in September.

A copy of that agreement, obtained through access-to-information legislation, shows that work includes preparations for enrolling dental-care providers and setting up a website and call centre to answer questions from oral-health providers and plan members.

The government expects to start mailing out letters to the first cohort of potential applicants next week, and has set up its own call centre to enrol seniors in the program.

In May, the enrolment process is expected to move to an online platform.

Once the government confirms the applicant’s eligibility, Sun Life will start the enrolment process.