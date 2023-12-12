Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for two suspects who fled in separate vehicles after allegedly chasing another vehicle that crashed into a pole in Etobicoke.

Toronto police officers were called to Dundas Street West, just east of Shaver Avenue, around 5:10 p.m. Monday after getting reports of a collision.

Police tell CityNews that a couple in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck were driving when another black pickup pulled in front of them, and a white car trailed behind.

The couple managed to race away with the suspects in pursuit. They eventually crashed their pickup into a pole near Dundas and Shaver.

It is alleged two suspects wearing fake police vests emerged from the two other vehicles and assaulted the victims before taking off.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the suspects fled in a black Ford F-150 and a white Chrysler 300 before officers arrived. The suspects are described as:

A male with a small build, five foot six inches tall, wearing a beige track suit and a police vest

A male with a stocky build, wearing light jeans, a black jacket and a police vest

Police are investigating the incident as a possible attempted carjacking.

With files from Carl Hanstke