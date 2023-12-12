Suspects wearing fake police vests allegedly chased vehicle that crashed into pole in Etobicoke

Etobicoke attempted carjacking
A black pickup truck crashed into a pole on Dundas Street West in Etobicoke on Dec. 11, 2023. Toronto police say the truck was allegedly being chased by two suspect vehicles and they are investigating the incident as an attempted carjacking. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 12, 2023 6:13 am.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 6:50 am.

Police are searching for two suspects who fled in separate vehicles after allegedly chasing another vehicle that crashed into a pole in Etobicoke.

Toronto police officers were called to Dundas Street West, just east of Shaver Avenue, around 5:10 p.m. Monday after getting reports of a collision.

Police tell CityNews that a couple in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck were driving when another black pickup pulled in front of them, and a white car trailed behind.

The couple managed to race away with the suspects in pursuit. They eventually crashed their pickup into a pole near Dundas and Shaver.

It is alleged two suspects wearing fake police vests emerged from the two other vehicles and assaulted the victims before taking off.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the suspects fled in a black Ford F-150 and a white Chrysler 300 before officers arrived. The suspects are described as:

  • A male with a small build, five foot six inches tall, wearing a beige track suit and a police vest
  • A male with a stocky build, wearing light jeans, a black jacket and a police vest

Police are investigating the incident as a possible attempted carjacking.

With files from Carl Hanstke

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

13h ago

Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud
Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after...

13h ago

Leafs' John Tavares records 1,000 career point in OT loss to Islanders
Leafs' John Tavares records 1,000 career point in OT loss to Islanders

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares had a goal and an assist, recording his 1,000 career point in a 4-3 overtime loss to his former team, the New York Islanders. Tavares is the 98th player in NHL...

8h ago

What food banks need from you
What food banks need from you

The Daily Bread Food Bank's annual report says 1-in-10 Torontonians now rely on their food banks - double the number from 2022. With more than 2.5 million food bank visits in 2023, Daily Bread has seen...

11h ago

Top Stories

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

13h ago

Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud
Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after...

13h ago

Leafs' John Tavares records 1,000 career point in OT loss to Islanders
Leafs' John Tavares records 1,000 career point in OT loss to Islanders

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares had a goal and an assist, recording his 1,000 career point in a 4-3 overtime loss to his former team, the New York Islanders. Tavares is the 98th player in NHL...

8h ago

What food banks need from you
What food banks need from you

The Daily Bread Food Bank's annual report says 1-in-10 Torontonians now rely on their food banks - double the number from 2022. With more than 2.5 million food bank visits in 2023, Daily Bread has seen...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.

12h ago

2:40
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers

There are more questions than answers after an incident at a Scarborough highrise that left a woman with serious injuries and her two young sons dead. Shauna Hunt with why the brothers’ deaths are now being probed as a possible double homicide.

12h ago

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

18h ago

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

22h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos