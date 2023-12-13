Bonnie Crombie says Jan. 12 will be her last day as Mississauga mayor

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie stands on stage with supporters at a rally in Mississauga, Ont., Wednesday, June 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By John Marchesan

Posted December 13, 2023 10:15 am.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 10:25 am.

Bonnie Crombie says January 12 will be her last day as Mayor of Mississauga.

Crombie says in her resignation letter posted to social media on Thursday morning that she will continue to work with city council to pass the 2024 budget and ensure a “smooth and orderly” transition.

Mississauga City Council is expected to declare her seat vacant and begin plans for a byelection at its Jan. 17, 2024, meeting.

“For nearly a decade I’ve had the honour of serving the residents of Mississauga as their Mayor and before that, as the Councillor for Ward 5,” Crombie said in her letter.

Crombie was elected the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party on Dec. 2. At that time she indicated she would be resigning as Mississauga’s mayor “early in the new year.” What is still to be decided is if she will seek a seat in the legislature, or if she will just travel the province to introduce herself to voters and drum up support for the party.

“The issues that our residents face – from housing to the cost of living and access to health care and education – are the very same ones millions of Ontarians across the province are grappling with,” she said. “It’s time for me to take on a new challenge as the leader of the Ontario Liberal Party in tackling these issues and many more.”

More to come

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought
Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought

A man is injured in hospital after he was shot while inside a vehicle near the Brampton-Caledon border on Wednesday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Torbram and Mayfield roads around...

18m ago

Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot

Tesla is recalling nearly all of the vehicles it sold in the U.S., more than 2 million across its model lineup, to fix a defective system that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when they...

1h ago

Caledon man on parole arrested as police seize $30,000 worth of drugs
Caledon man on parole arrested as police seize $30,000 worth of drugs

Police say a Caledon man on parole for drug trafficking offences has been arrested after officers seized $30,000 worth of drugs, money and other items during a traffic stop in Richmond Hill. York Regional...

16m ago

Cost of renaming Dundas Street to be discussed at Toronto City Hall this week
Cost of renaming Dundas Street to be discussed at Toronto City Hall this week

The renaming of Dundas Street will be up for discussion at Toronto City Hall this week as councillors meet for the final time this year. One city councillor has submitted an administrative inquiry as...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought
Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought

A man is injured in hospital after he was shot while inside a vehicle near the Brampton-Caledon border on Wednesday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Torbram and Mayfield roads around...

18m ago

Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot

Tesla is recalling nearly all of the vehicles it sold in the U.S., more than 2 million across its model lineup, to fix a defective system that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when they...

1h ago

Caledon man on parole arrested as police seize $30,000 worth of drugs
Caledon man on parole arrested as police seize $30,000 worth of drugs

Police say a Caledon man on parole for drug trafficking offences has been arrested after officers seized $30,000 worth of drugs, money and other items during a traffic stop in Richmond Hill. York Regional...

16m ago

Cost of renaming Dundas Street to be discussed at Toronto City Hall this week
Cost of renaming Dundas Street to be discussed at Toronto City Hall this week

The renaming of Dundas Street will be up for discussion at Toronto City Hall this week as councillors meet for the final time this year. One city councillor has submitted an administrative inquiry as...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs says Canada will vote in favour of a humanitarian ceasefire at the United Nations meeting today. In a joint statement, Canada, New Zealand and Australia call for the ceasefire and return of hostages.

17h ago

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

21h ago

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.

22h ago

3:31
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths

Over a dozen second-degree murder charges have been levelled against an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm. Faiza Amin reports on the investigation.

21h ago

2:26
Community group proposes gentrification tax
Community group proposes gentrification tax

A Parkdale community group is proposing a gentrification tax on home sales. Michelle Mackey is speaking with members about how it would work and where the money would go.
More Videos