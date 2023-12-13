Bonnie Crombie says Jan. 12 will be her last day as Mississauga mayor

Bonnie Crombie says January 12 will be her last day as Mayor of Mississauga.

Crombie says in her resignation letter posted to social media on Thursday morning that she will continue to work with city council to pass the 2024 budget and ensure a “smooth and orderly” transition.

Mississauga City Council is expected to declare her seat vacant and begin plans for a byelection at its Jan. 17, 2024, meeting.

“For nearly a decade I’ve had the honour of serving the residents of Mississauga as their Mayor and before that, as the Councillor for Ward 5,” Crombie said in her letter.

Today I tendered my resignation as Mayor of the @citymississauga. My last day will be January 12. It’s been an honour of a lifetime to serve the people of #Mississauga for over a decade. I hope to continue to give back and do great things for our city as @OntLiberal Leader. pic.twitter.com/IG3sZksJLg — Bonnie Crombie (@MayorCrombie) December 13, 2023

Crombie was elected the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party on Dec. 2. At that time she indicated she would be resigning as Mississauga’s mayor “early in the new year.” What is still to be decided is if she will seek a seat in the legislature, or if she will just travel the province to introduce herself to voters and drum up support for the party.

“The issues that our residents face – from housing to the cost of living and access to health care and education – are the very same ones millions of Ontarians across the province are grappling with,” she said. “It’s time for me to take on a new challenge as the leader of the Ontario Liberal Party in tackling these issues and many more.”

