GDP unchanged for third straight month in October: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada says the economy remained flat in October for the third straight month as services-producing industries edged 0.1 per cent higher, while goods-producing industries were unchanged. Statistics Canada's offices in Ottawa are shown on March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 22, 2023 9:01 am.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 9:27 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the economy remained flat in October for the third straight month as services-producing industries edged 0.1 per cent higher, while goods-producing industries were unchanged.

It also forecasts that real gross domestic product for November increased 0.1 per cent, with estimated gains in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, and agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting partially offset by decreases in retail trade.

StatCan says that for October, the manufacturing sector declined 0.6 per cent and wholesale trade contracted 0.7 per cent, while retail trade grew 1.2 per cent and mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction saw a one per cent gain.

It says the transportation and warehousing sector declined 0.2 per cent in October as the St. Lawrence Seaway strike decreased activity in some transportation subsectors.

That included a 3.7 per cent contraction in water transportation, which was down for the first time since the B.C. port strike in July, while trucking transportation was down 0.9 per cent as many trucks poised to carry grain were sidelined during the work stoppage.

Real estate agent and broker activities were down 6.8 per cent in October, the largest monthly decrease since April 2022, as StatCan says a majority of Canada’s largest housing markets continued to cool off.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck
3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck

Three people have been rushed to hospital, one with critical injuries, following an early morning crash in Caledon. Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road, between...

1h ago

Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen at his home near Dundas Street West and Parkerhill...

1h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

3h ago

Man found sleeping behind wheel on Toronto road arrested for impaired driving
Man found sleeping behind wheel on Toronto road arrested for impaired driving

Provincial police are reminding people not to drink and drive over the holiday season after a driver was found sleeping behind the wheel in the middle of a Toronto road. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial...

13m ago

Top Stories

3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck
3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck

Three people have been rushed to hospital, one with critical injuries, following an early morning crash in Caledon. Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road, between...

1h ago

Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen at his home near Dundas Street West and Parkerhill...

1h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

3h ago

Man found sleeping behind wheel on Toronto road arrested for impaired driving
Man found sleeping behind wheel on Toronto road arrested for impaired driving

Provincial police are reminding people not to drink and drive over the holiday season after a driver was found sleeping behind the wheel in the middle of a Toronto road. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews

In part of his year-end interview with CityNews, the Prime Minister discusses how his government is going to sustain his commitment to increasing immigration levels while contending with a housing crisis.

11h ago

2:53
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions

Prime Minister Trudeau announced new money from Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund in an effort to build 12,000 homes in three years. The city must meet annual targets in order to qualify for all the cash. Mark McAllister reports. 

15h ago

3:53
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time

Cristina Lai’s son, Oscar, died earlier this year. She’s now making soaps to carry on his legacy and support mental health. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.
More Videos