University researchers confirm fire-generated tornado over B.C. lake last August

Screen grab of a fire whirl (otherwise known as a fire tornado) over Gun Lake, B.C.
The combination of high fire intensity, strong winds and air mass instability near Lillooet on Aug. 17 resulted in the formation of a fire whirl (otherwise known as a fire tornado) over Gun Lake. (BC Wildfire Service)

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 23, 2023 5:35 pm.

Last Updated December 23, 2023 9:01 pm.

Researchers at Western University say they’ve confirmed that a fire-generated tornado occurred in British Columbia this summer after a video of the “rarely observed” event went viral back in August. 

In a blog post, researchers from the university’s Northern Tornadoes Project say they began an extensive investigation after the video was posted showing an “intense vortex” over Gun Lake in southwest B.C. during a “raging nighttime wildfire.”

They say the investigation was very careful because it’s the first case of a fire-generated tornado recorded by the research team at the Northern Tornadoes Project. 

The post says the investigation involved the help of witnesses, and they were able to pinpoint the time and location of the fire tornado on Gun Lake’s north shore around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 18. 

Researchers say terminology around the phenomenon is “still developing,” but clarified that the Gun Lake occurrence was an “actual tornado” rather than a short-lived, so-called “fire whirl.”

“For now, the event is being classified as a Tornado (over water) with a default rating of EF0,” they said.

The Northern Tornadoes Project says the “pyro-tornado” is the first documented by the project, which was established in 2017, and may be the “most thoroughly documented” example in Canada to date. 

The researchers say they are continuing to investigate evidence of tree damage in the fire zone onshore and whether it is directly associated with the tornado.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a brief sit-in at the Eaton Centre on Saturday night. The group could be heard chanting "While you’re shopping, bombs are dropping” as Christmas shoppers mingled...

3h ago

1 dead, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
1 dead, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

A man died in a shooting Saturday at a shopping mall in central Florida in which the victim was apparently “targeted” for the attack, police said. Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken told reporters Saturday...

2h ago

Canadian Blood Services holding several drives over the holidays to increase donations
Canadian Blood Services holding several drives over the holidays to increase donations

Through the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, there is one gift that can serve as a lifeline to someone in need. That gift can be given through the Canadian Blood Services as they hold several blood...

2h ago

Woman wanted in violent assault in Danforth neighbourhood
Woman wanted in violent assault in Danforth neighbourhood

Toronto police are looking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a violent assault in the city's Danforth neighbourhood. Investigators say a man in his 20s was inside a Circle K store at a gas...

4h ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a brief sit-in at the Eaton Centre on Saturday night. The group could be heard chanting "While you’re shopping, bombs are dropping” as Christmas shoppers mingled...

3h ago

1 dead, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
1 dead, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

A man died in a shooting Saturday at a shopping mall in central Florida in which the victim was apparently “targeted” for the attack, police said. Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken told reporters Saturday...

2h ago

Canadian Blood Services holding several drives over the holidays to increase donations
Canadian Blood Services holding several drives over the holidays to increase donations

Through the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, there is one gift that can serve as a lifeline to someone in need. That gift can be given through the Canadian Blood Services as they hold several blood...

2h ago

Woman wanted in violent assault in Danforth neighbourhood
Woman wanted in violent assault in Danforth neighbourhood

Toronto police are looking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a violent assault in the city's Danforth neighbourhood. Investigators say a man in his 20s was inside a Circle K store at a gas...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign

In order to build inclusivity in The Junction neighbourhood, a group of residents has developed the 'Hate has no home here' campaign. Nick Westoll has more.

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

2:02
A slippery start to the holiday weekend
A slippery start to the holiday weekend

Overnight patches of freezing rain or mixed precipitation will change over to rain by Saturday morning as temperatures climb. The mild temperatures will continue through the weekend and into Christmas Day.
2:55
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'

After a brother and sister learned that they were donor conceived, they took DNA tests which revealed they had several 'donor siblings' in Canada. Erica Natividad with their story and the questions that remain. 
1:47
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto Police say they are preparing for multiple demonstrations in the city over the holiday weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on how officers are preparing for what's to come, and their message to demonstrators.

More Videos