Reduced visibility expected for Ontario due to Christmas Day fog: Environment Canada

The Supreme Court of Canada is shrouded in fog in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 25, 2023 10:23 am.

Last Updated December 25, 2023 10:24 am.

Environment Canada says near-zero visibility is expected to persist throughout parts of Ontario on Christmas Day due to foggy conditions.

The weather agency issued fog advisories for much of the province, starting from Windsor in the southwest to the Niagara and Kawartha Lakes areas in the northeast.

It says visibility should improve Monday morning, but fog may remain into the afternoon for some areas, with dense fog developing again in the evening.

The agency is warning travel could be hazardous due to reduced visibility and says that drivers should slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Environment Canada says fog is not unusual during cold weather.

It forecasts a high of 8C for the Toronto area on Monday, with overnight lows of 4C.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging. In...

10m ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

11h ago

Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Jane and Weston area
Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Jane and Weston area

A man has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in the Jane Street and Weston Road area on Monday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 12:16 a.m., and a male victim in his 30's with...

3h ago

Woman in hospital following stabbing in Dundas East and Parliament area
Woman in hospital following stabbing in Dundas East and Parliament area

A woman is in hospital after being stabbed early Monday morning in the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area. Police were called to the area just after 4:30 a.m., and a woman in her 20's was...

1h ago

Top Stories

King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging. In...

10m ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

11h ago

Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Jane and Weston area
Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Jane and Weston area

A man has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in the Jane Street and Weston Road area on Monday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 12:16 a.m., and a male victim in his 30's with...

3h ago

Woman in hospital following stabbing in Dundas East and Parliament area
Woman in hospital following stabbing in Dundas East and Parliament area

A woman is in hospital after being stabbed early Monday morning in the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area. Police were called to the area just after 4:30 a.m., and a woman in her 20's was...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

13h ago

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.

16h ago

2:16
Subdued celebrations in Bethlehem ahead of Christmas Day
Subdued celebrations in Bethlehem ahead of Christmas Day

The usually bustling town of Bethlehem resembles a ghost town on Christmas Eve. Brie Davis on the solemn celebrations, as Israel’s prime minister vows to keep fighting until victorious.

20h ago

3:16
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures

The Pilgrim Feast of the Tabernacles will be closing its shelter space for refugees by the end of the month. Melissa Nakhavoly with their plea to all levels of government

21h ago

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

More Videos