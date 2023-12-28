Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s Little Portgual

Toronto police officers block off part of Dufferin Street Thursday evening.
Toronto police officers block off part of Dufferin Street Thursday evening. CITYNEWS / Hugues Cormier

By Nick Westoll

Posted December 28, 2023 8:15 pm.

Last Updated December 28, 2023 8:33 pm.

A 65-year-old pedestrian has been seriously injured after a collision involving a vehicle Thursday evening, Toronto emergency officials said.

According to a Toronto Police Service social media post, the incident happened near the intersection of Dufferin Street and Dundas Street West just after 7:10 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson told CityNews 680 the man was taken to a hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear. Officers said the driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

Dufferin Street between Dundas Street West and College Street was closed as officers gathered evidence.

