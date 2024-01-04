Man on lifetime firearms ban charged, found asleep at the wheel in Vaughan: police

York Regional Police have arrested and charged multiple people in various firearm investigations out of Vaughan, including one incident involving a man on a lifetime firearms ban found asleep at the wheel.

Investigators responded to calls of an idle driver in the left turn lane on Rutherford Road at Jane Street in the early morning of Jan. 1.

It’s alleged that officers found a male driver unresponsive and asleep at the wheel. When the man woke up, he attempted to speed away, striking a police cruiser.

Officers located an open bottle of alcohol on the passenger seat and, as they searched the driver, found a loaded handgun in the waistband of his pants. A quantity of drugs suspected to be fentanyl was also discovered.

On Thursday, police identified the man as 23-year-old Christian Marius Kamukuny of Brampton.

He’s been charged with various firearms offences, including possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, impaired operation and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said the accused was on a lifetime firearms prohibition at the time of his arrest.

New Year’s Eve RIDE check leads to 3 arrests

Authorities responded to a different call on Dec. 31 at Highway 7 West and Bowes Road, where officers conducted a RIDE spot check.

It’s alleged that at approximately 9 p.m., a black Nissan with two men and one female occupant approached the checkpoint, and officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

Police located two large bags with a quantity of cannabis, smaller plastic bags containing cannabis, a scale and a black pouch with a handgun inside.

The firearm was fully loaded, police said, with 10 rounds of ammunition and several loose .22 calibre rounds were also located within the bag. The firearm is believed to be a 3-D-printed ghost gun.

Three people, identified as 20-year-old Phillisha Franklyn, 19-year-old Isaac Lambfal Solomon Scott and 20-year-old Anferney Manuel Ventura Reyes, all of Hamilton, were charged with various firearm offences.