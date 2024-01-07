Partner charged with second-degree murder of 29-year-old woman in Granby, Que.
Posted January 7, 2024 10:22 am.
Last Updated January 7, 2024 11:49 am.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after his partner was found dead east of Montreal on Friday evening.
Quebec provincial police have confirmed the death of 29-year-old Chloé Lauzon Rivard is considered an alleged domestic homicide.
Michaël Dugas-Farcy was arrested hours after the woman’s body was found dead in an apartment in Granby, Que. at about 8 p.m. Friday.
Quebec’s Crown prosecutors office confirmed the suspect appeared in court by telephone late Saturday to be charged with a second-degree murder allegedly committed between Jan. 1 and Jan. 5.
The case returns to court Monday.
Lauzon Rivard was declared dead on site Friday evening, and the investigation was transferred from local to provincial police.