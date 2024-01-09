Marner’s 4-point night helps Maple Leafs cruise to lopsided win vs. Sharks

Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks with goaltender Martin Jones (31) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 9, 2024 9:37 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 9:44 pm.

Mitch Marner had two goals and four points as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the last-place San Jose Sharks in a lopsided 7-1 win on Tuesday night.

Marner passed long-time Maple Leafs left winger Frank Mahovlich for seventh in all-time franchise scoring with 598 career points and 42 points behind fellow right winger Ron Ellis. Auston Matthews is ninth in all-time scoring with 588 points.

Toronto (21-10-7) lit up the scoresheet on Tuesday night, with William Nylander finishing with three assists and defenceman Jake McCabe adding three points of his own with a goal and two assists. Morgan Rielly, Matthews, Pontus Holmberg and Nick Robertson also scored for the Leafs.

It’s Nylander’s first game since he signed an eight-year, $92-million extension with the Maple Leafs that will pay him $11.5 million per season starting next year.

Defenceman Simon Benoit registered his first point as a Maple Leaf on Tuesday night with an assist. Goalie Martin Jones made his fifth-straight start, stopping 22 of 23 shots for his eighth win of the season.

Sharks (9-29-3) defenceman Henry Thrun scored the lone goal for San Jose.

It’s Toronto’s fourth-straight win following their successful California road trip that saw the blue and white beat the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks and the Sharks.

The Maple Leafs will head to New York for a matchup against the Islanders on Thursday night. The Isles beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime on Dec. 11.

Top Stories

Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door prior to departure, falling out of plane at Pearson
Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door prior to departure, falling out of plane at Pearson

A passenger with Air Canada was injured after they opened the cabin door and fell out of the plane onto Toronto Pearson's tarmac, suffering injuries and delaying the flight, an airline representative said. A...

17m ago

Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'
Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'

Canadian emergency room doctors are growing increasingly concerned over wait times in the thick of the respiratory virus season. "I've worked in emergency departments since 1987, and it's by far the...

4h ago

Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami
Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami

A Brantford, Ont. resident shot to death outside a football stadium in Miami, Fla., on the weekend has been identified by family members as a Six Nations man. Susan Isaacs, the mother of 30-year-old...

5h ago

Snow, heavy rain hits Toronto and GTA with another potential system on the way
Snow, heavy rain hits Toronto and GTA with another potential system on the way

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto was hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that impacted the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A winter...

updated

2h ago

