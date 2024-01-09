Marner’s 4-point night helps Maple Leafs cruise to lopsided win vs. Sharks

Mitch Marner had two goals and four points as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the last-place San Jose Sharks in a lopsided 7-1 win on Tuesday night.

Marner passed long-time Maple Leafs left winger Frank Mahovlich for seventh in all-time franchise scoring with 598 career points and 42 points behind fellow right winger Ron Ellis. Auston Matthews is ninth in all-time scoring with 588 points.

Toronto (21-10-7) lit up the scoresheet on Tuesday night, with William Nylander finishing with three assists and defenceman Jake McCabe adding three points of his own with a goal and two assists. Morgan Rielly, Matthews, Pontus Holmberg and Nick Robertson also scored for the Leafs.

It’s Nylander’s first game since he signed an eight-year, $92-million extension with the Maple Leafs that will pay him $11.5 million per season starting next year.

Defenceman Simon Benoit registered his first point as a Maple Leaf on Tuesday night with an assist. Goalie Martin Jones made his fifth-straight start, stopping 22 of 23 shots for his eighth win of the season.

Sharks (9-29-3) defenceman Henry Thrun scored the lone goal for San Jose.

It’s Toronto’s fourth-straight win following their successful California road trip that saw the blue and white beat the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks and the Sharks.

The Maple Leafs will head to New York for a matchup against the Islanders on Thursday night. The Isles beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime on Dec. 11.