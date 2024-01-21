Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto

A passenger had to be restrained following reports they tried to open one of the emergency doors while on a transatlantic flight from England.

CityNews was contacted by Emmanuel Pacheco, a passenger aboard the Air Canada flight that departed from London, England on Sunday afternoon, saying a fellow passenger was “acting strange” throughout the flight and then tried to open the emergency door while the plane was over the Atlantic.

“Pilot and staff not saying what happened to keep everyone calm,” Pacheco said in an email exchange with CityNews. “Only statement from pilot is for us to stay in our seats when we land.”

An Air Canada spokesperson confirmed to CityNews that there was an incident involving a disruptive passenger aboard their flight from London-Heathrow to Toronto, but would not get into specific details.

“Our crews are experienced and managed the situation appropriately, allowing the flight to continue normally to its destination. As per procedures, authorities will meet the aircraft,” read the brief statement.

Air Canada officials did point out that it is not possible to open aircraft doors at high altitudes as the doors are designed to act as a plug that takes advantage of the differences in internal and external air pressure to create a secure seal.

The plane landed as scheduled in Toronto just after 3 p.m. ET and after all the other passengers were allowed to get off, Peel police boarded the plane to speak with the man.

“The passenger, an elderly male, had been in a state of crisis and confusion and it does not appear that his actions were intentional,” said Const. Tyler Bell-Morena. “No criminal charges have been laid, the man and his family have been connected with additional resources.”

The incident comes less than two weeks after a passenger opened the cabin door and fell out of an Air Canada plane that was sitting at the gate. Airline officials say a man normally boarded the aircraft but instead of going to his seat, he opened the cabin door at the opposite end of the plane and jumped out, suffering minor injuries in the fall. It was later learned that the man was in a state of crisis at the time of the incident.