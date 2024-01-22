Watch: Wild turkey disrupts traffic in Scarborough

Turkey
A wild turkey was spotted in Scarborough on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Photo: Nick Westoll/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 22, 2024 5:08 pm.

This turkey is poultry in motion.

Toronto police notified the public that a wild turkey was spotted in Scarborough on Monday as the bird made its way onto a local road.

Officers first received calls of a turkey sighting at 4 p.m. in the Warden Avenue and Cloverleaf Gate area.

A spokesperson said Toronto Wildlife had been notified about the wild bird’s presence, and officials were working on attending the scene to bring the turkey to safety.

Police urged motorists to use caution while driving in the area.

