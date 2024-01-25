Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning.

Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher amounts possible. There is a chance of flooding and ponding in some areas that aren’t properly drained.

“Rain is expected to move into southern Ontario tonight and taper off Friday. The rain may fall heavily at times,” Environment Canada wrote in its alert for Toronto.

The same weather statement is in place for other areas, including Halton-Peel, York-Durham, Hamilton, Waterloo-Wellington and Dufferin-Innisfil. A fog advisory is in effect for some of these regions, with patches expected to impact the commute throughout the evening.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” Environment Canada added.

Areas north of the city, such as Parry Sound and Algonquin, could experience freezing rain with icy conditions possible.

The rainfall will persist across much of southern Ontario on Friday. In Toronto, an additional 10 mm of rain could fall by the afternoon, when it’s expected to ease with a forecasted high of 4 C.

The rain will taper off in time for the weekend, with mainly cloudy skies and a daytime high of 4 C expected on Saturday.

A round of mixed precipitation could arrive on Sunday as temperatures dip a little to a high of 2 C.