Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto rainfall
People are seen walking in Toronto on a winter's day. Photo: Flickr. Ashley L. Duffus

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 25, 2024 5:02 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 5:09 pm.

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning.

Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher amounts possible. There is a chance of flooding and ponding in some areas that aren’t properly drained.

“Rain is expected to move into southern Ontario tonight and taper off Friday. The rain may fall heavily at times,” Environment Canada wrote in its alert for Toronto.

The same weather statement is in place for other areas, including Halton-Peel, York-Durham, Hamilton, Waterloo-Wellington and Dufferin-Innisfil. A fog advisory is in effect for some of these regions, with patches expected to impact the commute throughout the evening.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” Environment Canada added.

Areas north of the city, such as Parry Sound and Algonquin, could experience freezing rain with icy conditions possible.

The rainfall will persist across much of southern Ontario on Friday. In Toronto, an additional 10 mm of rain could fall by the afternoon, when it’s expected to ease with a forecasted high of 4 C.

The rain will taper off in time for the weekend, with mainly cloudy skies and a daytime high of 4 C expected on Saturday.

A round of mixed precipitation could arrive on Sunday as temperatures dip a little to a high of 2 C.

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

1h ago

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

5h ago

Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain
Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain

In a series of stories and in an upcoming documentary, CityNews is sharing the stories of women—literally fighting for their lives. They went to an underground cosmetic clinic to receive butt injections...

5h ago

Defence attorney shares insight into potential sex assault trial of 5 players from 2018 Canada World Juniors team
Defence attorney shares insight into potential sex assault trial of 5 players from 2018 Canada World Juniors team

As new information has yet to be revealed about the five members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team who have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges, one Toronto...

29m ago

