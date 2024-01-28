breaking

1 of 5 Canadian junior players wanted on alleged sexual assault charges turns himself in to London police

Alex Formenton
Alex Formenton, a member of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team, is seen entering the London, Ont. police station on Sunday, Jan 28, 2024

By John Marchesan

Posted January 28, 2024 1:11 pm.

Last Updated January 28, 2024 1:51 pm.

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada’s world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018.

Alex Formenton walked into the police headquarters Sunday morning accompanied by his attorneys.

Formenton is allegedly among five players from Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team who have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges after a woman alleged she was assaulted in a hotel room following a gala event in London in June 2018.

“Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all of the evidence,” read a statement from his lawyer Daniel Brown, without getting into the specifics of the charges.

Formenton, who took a leave of absence last week from the Swiss hockey club he has been playing for this season, last played for the Senators in the 2021-22 season.

Police in London are scheduled to speak publicly about the charges on Feb. 5.

Related:

The players surrendering would mark the first time police have laid any charges in a scandal surrounding Hockey Canada that began gathering national media attention nearly two years ago.

The governing body came under a firestorm of criticism when news broke in the spring of 2022 that a woman alleged eight players — including members of the 2018 world junior team — sexually assaulted her in a hotel room following a gala event in London in June 2018.

The woman who made the allegation was seeking more than $3.5 million in damages from Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League, and the unnamed players. Hockey Canada settled the case for an undisclosed amount.

A year ago, London police filed an application with the Ontario Court of Justice stating they had reasonable grounds to believe five members of the 2018 team had sexually assaulted a woman.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

3h ago

International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review

At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.  Some...

4h ago

Palestinian-Canadian citizen journalist reported missing in Gaza
Palestinian-Canadian citizen journalist reported missing in Gaza

A member of a team supporting a Canadian-Palestinian man documenting humanitarian efforts during the Israel-Hamas war says loved ones have lost contact with the citizen journalist in Gaza.  Zaheera...

28m ago

Toronto's iconic cube house property facing uncertain future
Toronto's iconic cube house property facing uncertain future

Toronto’s iconic cube house may be headed for demolition but a community effort is underway to save the landmark structure and preserve its role in the city’s arts and culture scene. Built in 1996,...

4h ago

Top Stories

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

3h ago

International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review

At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.  Some...

4h ago

Palestinian-Canadian citizen journalist reported missing in Gaza
Palestinian-Canadian citizen journalist reported missing in Gaza

A member of a team supporting a Canadian-Palestinian man documenting humanitarian efforts during the Israel-Hamas war says loved ones have lost contact with the citizen journalist in Gaza.  Zaheera...

28m ago

Toronto's iconic cube house property facing uncertain future
Toronto's iconic cube house property facing uncertain future

Toronto’s iconic cube house may be headed for demolition but a community effort is underway to save the landmark structure and preserve its role in the city’s arts and culture scene. Built in 1996,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property

Toronto's digital arts community has launched an effort to brainstorm ideas for an iconic Corktown building slated for likely demolition. David Zura explains.

18h ago

3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
3:04
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario

The minister responsible for ServiceOntario changes dodges key questions in an interview with Rogers TV. Richard Southern fact checks the interview which creates more questions than it answers.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.
More Videos