Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Sickkids’s Hospital has unveiled a ‘new era’ of pediatric care. Shauna Hunt with how everything from a child’s genes to their area code will mean an earlier diagnosis and tailored treatments and how a young girl became the symbol of this initiative

By Nick Westoll

Posted February 3, 2024 1:25 pm.

Last Updated February 3, 2024 1:33 pm.

Toronto police investigators say they’re looking to identify a man who has allegedly been posing as a SickKids Foundation representative and demanding cash from residents.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by officers, the service began receiving reports from residents of downtown Toronto residential buildings in November.

The statement said the man was “falsely portraying himself to be a canvasser for SickKids Foundation charity and soliciting cash donations on their behalf.”

Investigators said the man wore clothing with SickKids logos and presented a false identity badge.

Related:

When the man was “challenged by complaints,” officers said they received reports he became “aggressive and physically intimidating.”

The financial crimes unit released photos of the fraud investigation suspect on Saturday in an effort to identify the man. Officers asked anyone who knows the man or comes into contact with him to call the Toronto Police Service versus confronting him.

Officers noted the Hospital for Sick Children’s charitable entity does have canvassers who help raise money, but they do not go door-to-door in residential buildings. They are also barred from soliciting cash donations.

The statement noted SickKids representatives wear an identity card on a lanyard and the cars have a name, identification number and a QR code that can be scanned to get more information.

Toronto police officers release photos of a man they allege has been posing as a SickKids canvasser and asking for cash.
Toronto police officers release photos of a man they allege has been posing as a SickKids canvasser and asking for cash. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in
Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in

City of Toronto crews will be out in force between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday in an effort to address many pothole complaints.

4h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police
1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police

OPP officers say the crash happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby near Thickson Road South at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

5h ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in North York
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in North York

Toronto police officers say the collision happened at Willowdale Avenue and Finch Avenue East at around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday.

11m ago

'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years
'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years

The owner of the ServiceOntario location in Welland, one of 11 being shut down by the provincial government, said she has been left high and dry in the deal that will see the locations move to Staples...

17h ago

Top Stories

Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in
Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in

City of Toronto crews will be out in force between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday in an effort to address many pothole complaints.

4h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police
1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police

OPP officers say the crash happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby near Thickson Road South at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

5h ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in North York
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in North York

Toronto police officers say the collision happened at Willowdale Avenue and Finch Avenue East at around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday.

11m ago

'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years
'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years

The owner of the ServiceOntario location in Welland, one of 11 being shut down by the provincial government, said she has been left high and dry in the deal that will see the locations move to Staples...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Former ServiceOntario owner speaks out
Former ServiceOntario owner speaks out

A ServiceOntario owner who had their business of 23 years closed by the Ford government speaks to CityNews in a broadcast exclusive. Richard Southern with why she feels like she's been "thrown in the garbage".

20h ago

3:06
How to navigate the small claims court process
How to navigate the small claims court process

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on actions consumers can take if the person you hired has not kept up their end of the bargain. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

2:09
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police officers say three people have been found dead in a MacKay Drive home. Nick Westoll reports.
2:25
Jury makes 63 recommendations in Sammy Yatim inquest
Jury makes 63 recommendations in Sammy Yatim inquest

The jury made dozens of recommendations as the Sammy Yatim inquest closed. Melissa Nakhavoly breaks down the lengthy list and what it could mean for policing in Toronto.
2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.
More Videos