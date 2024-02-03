Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police investigators say they’re looking to identify a man who has allegedly been posing as a SickKids Foundation representative and demanding cash from residents.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by officers, the service began receiving reports from residents of downtown Toronto residential buildings in November.

The statement said the man was “falsely portraying himself to be a canvasser for SickKids Foundation charity and soliciting cash donations on their behalf.”

Investigators said the man wore clothing with SickKids logos and presented a false identity badge.

When the man was “challenged by complaints,” officers said they received reports he became “aggressive and physically intimidating.”

The financial crimes unit released photos of the fraud investigation suspect on Saturday in an effort to identify the man. Officers asked anyone who knows the man or comes into contact with him to call the Toronto Police Service versus confronting him.

Officers noted the Hospital for Sick Children’s charitable entity does have canvassers who help raise money, but they do not go door-to-door in residential buildings. They are also barred from soliciting cash donations.

The statement noted SickKids representatives wear an identity card on a lanyard and the cars have a name, identification number and a QR code that can be scanned to get more information.

Toronto police officers release photos of a man they allege has been posing as a SickKids canvasser and asking for cash. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service