King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church, in Sandringham, Norfolk, England, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (PA via AP) James Whatling

By The Associated Press

Posted February 11, 2024 5:09 am.

Last Updated February 11, 2024 7:36 am.

 King Charles III attended Sunday services for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, offering a cheerful wave as he walked out of the parish church that has regularly served as a place of worship for the royal family.

Charles and Queen Camilla went to St. Mary Magdalene Church, close to Sandringham House in eastern England where the king retreated to recuperate following his first treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. The estate, some 110 miles (180 kilometers) north of London, offers the monarch a place of shelter where he can isolate from the risk of infection.

The appearance came a day after he expressed thanks for the messages of support he has received from the public. In a statement issued late Saturday, the monarch said that such thoughts are “the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world,” he said in a statement.

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

Buckingham Palace announced the diagnosis on Monday. Charles was last seen on Tuesday as he left his home at Clarence House in London after starting his treatment.

Sandringham, the private home of the past six British monarchs, sits amid parkland, gardens and working farms. It has been owned by the royal family since 1862.

Top Stories

Egypt threatens to suspend key peace treaty if Israel pushes into Gaza border town, officials say
Egypt threatens to suspend key peace treaty if Israel pushes into Gaza border town, officials say

Egypt is threatening to suspend its peace treaty with Israel if Israeli troops are sent into the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah, and says fighting there could force the closure of the territory's...

8m ago

Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for one suspect in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Stoney Creek. Investigators were called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and Mud...

38m ago

New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms
New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms

Until recently, Tina Fetner's sociology students at McMaster University were skeptical when she presented statistics about sexual activity.  Though researchers at Indiana University have long conducted...

1h ago

Africa will 'friend-zone' Canada if Ottawa doesn't improve engagement, experts say
Africa will 'friend-zone' Canada if Ottawa doesn't improve engagement, experts say

Canada is approaching total irrelevance in the world's fastest-growing continent, experts argue, saying that a pattern of disengagement in trade, diplomacy and investment in Africa means Ottawa is ceding...

1h ago

